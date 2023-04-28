State's top environmental regulator leaving Whitmer administration

Lansing — The current director of Michigan's environmental agency is leaving his post for a position as Ferris State University's vice president of governmental and external affairs.

Dan Eichinger, acting director for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, will hand over the role to the department's current chief deputy director, Aaron Keatley. Eichinger is the former director of the Department of Natural Resources but moved to the environmental agency in December upon the departure of Director Liesl Clark.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she expects to appoint a permanent director for EGLE in the coming weeks. She praised Eichinger's work in both the DNR and EGLE and noted he was one of the first cabinet members she brought on board when she was elected in 2019.

“He has led the DNR and EGLE with grit to make the state he calls home a better place," Whitmer said in a statement. "I know that generations of Michiganders will feel the impact left by Dan’s work as they enjoy our lakes — both Great and small, and forests that go as far as the eye can see."

Eichinger oversaw Michigan's largest investment in state parks and signed off on the November 2020 easement revocation for Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

“I appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s trust and confidence in me to do this work day-in and day-out as we protect and preserve the incredible beauty of this great state for generations to come," Eichinger said in a statement. "From our Great Lakes to the streams that flow through our communities, our way of life is defined by these waters."

More:Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mum on reasons for environmental chief's departure

Keatley, prior to his new role, managed Michigan's environmental programs. He described his new role as bridging "the transition of filling the director position, which is expected soon."

“The talented team here at EGLE is committed to our mission of protecting Michigan’s resources and our citizens," Keatley said.

Eichinger's former position at the DNR has been filled by acting director Shannon Lott since December, when four department directors — among them EGLE's Liesl Clark — and Whitmer's chief legal counsel left her administration ahead of the start of her second term.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com