5 metal detectors to be installed at state Capitol to prep for gun ban

Lansing — The Michigan State Capitol Commission will begin soliciting bids for metal detectors at each of the Capitol's entrances as it prepares to implement a blanket firearm ban for the building for the first time in its 145-year history.

The commission, tasked with overseeing management of the statehouse, authorized its executive director Friday to put out a request for purchasing weapons detection towers at five of the Capitol's main entrances.

The commission is expected to issue a ban on all firearms at the Capitol — including concealed pistols lawmakers sometimes carry — to take effect once the weapons detection devices are in place.

"I’m not happy we have to do this, but it’s a fact of life," said Commissioner William Kandler, chairman for the panel. "So we're trying to develop policy and an installation that makes it possible for us to function as normally as possible, yet buy us a level of security.”

Commissioners still are discussing whether the firearm ban should cover just the interior of the Capitol or also the grounds surrounding the building, where such a prohibition would be more difficult to enforce.

Any ban would include an exemption for on-duty law enforcement.

Under the plans discussed Friday, the commission would place weapons detection towers at the main east entrance, the north House entrance, the south Senate entrance and the main entrance to the newly built Heritage Hall along West Ottawa Street. The west doorway would be used for an exit only. The pass-through weapons detection systems at the main entrances would scan not only for traditional firearms or other metal weapons, but also less traditional firearms such as a 3-D printed gun, said Rob Blackshaw, executive director for the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

A fifth weapons detection device, a traditional metal detector, would be placed at a north entrance usually used for contractors and caterers, Blackshaw said

The commission's request also seeks proposals for software that would be used with existing security cameras to recognize and alert security to the presence of a gun on the grounds or within the Capitol itself. Blackshaw said similar technology was installed at Oxford High School after the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting.

"All of these measures in the end will increase our security and decrease the risk of having any event happen here at the Capitol, which makes it a safer place to be," Blackshaw said.

The new security checks would require an estimated 30 additional security personnel, evenly divided among the Michigan State Police and Senate and House sergeants.

The final cost of the project is unknown, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive budget recommendation sets aside $5 million for security upgrades at the Capitol. Blackshaw said that amount should be more than enough to implement the security measures.

State officials have been debating the idea of a gun ban at the Capitol for years, even as lawmakers and visitors would bring long guns onto the House floor or into the Senate gallery on days recognizing the Second Amendment.

But the debate reached a peak after an April 30, 2020 protest over lockdown measures flooded the Capitol. Dozens of people, many of whom were armed, protested in the gallery and wider Capitol and stood yelling at state police troopers blocking access to the House floor.

Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote a letter in May 2020 arguing the commission had the ability to ban firearms within the state Capitol to "ensure the safety of the visiting public" as well as lawmakers. But commission leadership at the time said the group wasn't certain it could change the policy that dates back to the 1930s without action by the Legislature.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission was created and granted power to operate and manage the Capitol in 2013, when Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder signed laws that established the building as a historic site.

Shortly after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the commission voted unanimously toban the open carry of firearms within the state Capitol. But open carry was still allowed on the Capitol grounds and concealed carry was allowed to continue within the Capitol.

The commission's ban on open carry came after Republican then-Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake voiced support for the policy. Republican then-House Speaker Jason Wentworth of Farwell said the commission lacked the authority to set policy in the Capitol, but ultimately did not challenge the open carry ban.

Other Capitol firearm rules tightened last month when employees of the Michigan House of Representatives were told by House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, that they would no longer be able to carry a firearm or other weapons on House property under a new policy.

The decision came a little more than month after the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University and as the Legislature pondered several gun control measures in the response to the shooting.

