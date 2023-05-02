State settles DOJ lawsuit for not accommodating employee getting dialysis

The state of Michigan has agreed to settle with the federal government over a lawsuit alleging the state violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2014 when an employee with kidney failure was barred from getting ambulatory dialysis treatment on site at the Department of Treasury.

Under the agreement signed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, the state agreed not to discriminate against any individual based on disability, vowed to engage in an interactive process to accommodate a disability, promised to keep employees' medical information private and will document good-faith efforts to provide accommodations.

The state also is required, under the settlement, to revise its accommodation practices and provide training for managers on the revised policies every six months.

Michigan also agreed to pay the estate of its former employee, who died in 2018, $40,000 in damages.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, arose when a woman, who worked in the Department of Treasury from 2004 to 2018, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the department's handling of her requests to accommodate her dialysis treatments.

The woman was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2013 and had worked with human resources to reserve a semi-sterile room for one hour each day to perform a dialysis treatment on site, according to the complaint.

Human resources staff at the Michigan Civil Service Commission initially provided the space for the daily treatment before denying an extension of the accommodation in June 2013, the court filing said.

The woman next asked in May 2014 for a half-hour a day in a semi-sterile room to treat “end stage kidney disease requiring dialysis for life or until kidney transplant done,” the complaint said. Officials again granted use of a room, but then denied a subsequent extension, “citing unsubstantiated complaints about the complainant’s accommodation and their unfamiliarity with the dialysis procedure.”

The employee submitted another request in September 2014 and filed a grievance with her union, followed by a charge in October 2014 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She alleged in the EEOC complaint that the department of Treasury “failed to provide a reasonable accommodation for her disability in violation of the ADA.”

While those grievances were pending, the Department of Treasury agreed in December 2014 to begin providing the employee use of a nursing room for one hour per day starting in January 2015, the complaint said. She used the nursing room for dialysis until her death in 2018, even after another employee in September 2017 filed a health and safety complaint over the accommodation.

When the plan to use the nursing room was set up, civil service commission staff shared details of the woman’s medical condition with the person coordinating access to the nursing room, the court filing said, and instructed that individual to share information on the woman’s medical condition with other employees who used the nursing room.

“The disclosure of complainant’s medical information to her coworkers cause complainant significant emotional distress, embarrassment and frustration,” the complaint said.

Between August 2014 and January 2015, the woman was forced to drive 35 miles home to perform a dialysis treatment and was left to utilize leave hours for the missed time.

The EEOC found reasonable cause to believe the department’s denial of accommodation between August 2014 and January 2015 “constituted disability-based discrimination” and "improperly disclosed confidential information, both in violation of the ADA.”

The EEOC referred the issue to the U.S. Department of Justice, which filed a lawsuit against the state Monday for failure to provide reasonable accommodation and improper disclosure of confidential information concerning a medical condition.

The complaint sought changes in Michigan policy and training on the ADA and an award to the woman’s estate to compensate for leave hours and travel expenses associated with trips home to perform dialysis and the “pain, suffering and emotional” distress imposed on the woman.

