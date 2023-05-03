Biden nominates Ford attorney to federal bench in Detroit

Washington ― President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will nominate a Ford Motor Co. attorney and former prosecutor to the federal bench in the Eastern District of Michigan.

The White House said that if confirmed to the U.S. District Court, Susan K. DeClercq would be the first federal judge of East Asian descent in Michigan. DeClercq has served as director and counsel of special investigations at Ford in Dearborn since last year.

“Ms. DeClercq is experienced, highly-qualified, and dedicated to the rule of law and the constitution,” the White House said in a statement.

Previously, DeClercq worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2004-22, where she served as chief of the Civil Division and chief of the Civil Rights Unit, which enforces laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion or disability.

Prior to her time as a prosecutor, DeClercq was in the Washington office of Skadden, Arps, Slate and Meagher & Flom as a litigation associate from 2001-04. She also clerked for Judge Avern Cohn on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1999-2001.

DeClercq received her law degree from Wayne State University School of Law in 1999 and her bachelor's from the University of Michigan in 1995, according to the White House.

She was one of four judicial nominees announced Wednesday by the Biden administration.

During California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the White House said its team has been working more with senators in both parties to move quickly to fill vacancies once candidates have been identified.

This is an effort to ensure judges such as DeClercq can still move through the narrowly divided committee without the vote of Feinstein, a Democrat, who has been absent for two months since a shingles diagnosis.

