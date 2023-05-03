Donald Trump returning to Oakland County in June

Former President Donald Trump, who's campaigning for another term in the White House, will be the keynote speaker at an Oakland County Republican Party event on June 25, the county GOP announced Wednesday.

In an email, the Oakland County Republican Party said Trump will participate in its Lincoln Day dinner, which the party described as "celebrating the man of the decade." The former president has previously claimed he was named Michigan's "man of the year," but it's been unclear what honor he's referring to.

"Save the date for June 25th, 2023, as this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential figures in modern American politics," the email from the Oakland County GOP said. "President Trump's unparalleled leadership, unwavering dedication to conservative values, and relentless pursuit of American greatness have left an indelible mark on our country and the world."

Trump spoke at the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner in 2013, addressing a crowd of 2,300 to 2,400.

Meshawn Maddock, former co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, said she submitted the request to have Trump return to Oakland County.

"...I am thrilled to welcome the president back to Michigan," she said.

Although a field of Republican challengers is taking shape, Trump is the favorite for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

Already, the other GOP candidates include Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could also join the race.

DeSantis visited Michigan in April. Pence came in March.

In 2020, Trump lost Michigan to Biden by 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes.

Oakland County, once a Republican stronghold, is Michigan's second largest county and has swung heavily in Democrats' favor in recent years. Biden won the county by 14 percentage points over Trump in 2020.

Trump last came to Michigan on Oct. 1 when he campaigned for the Republican nominees for governor, attorney general and secretary of state in Macomb County.

Those GOP nominees Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo, were all endorsed by Trump and all lost in November 2022.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan against Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point or about 11,000 votes.

In April, New York prosecutors charged Trump with 34 felonies related to payments made in 2016 to silence claims of an alleged extramarital sexual encounter.

