Michigan lawmakers object to fee hikes for guest worker visas

Washington ― The Michigan delegation is objecting to proposed fee hikes for seasonal guest worker visas that they say would hurt agricultural and tourist employers that rely on this temporary workforce.

Michigan's entire House delegation, with the exception of Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Detroit, signed onto a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking him to reconsider the new fee schedule with regard to H-2A agricultural guest workers that help farmers in Michigan with the harvest.

The proposal, which was published in January, would increase the fees that employers pay on petitions for non-immigrant guest workers from $460 to $1,080 and $1,090 for named H-2A and H-2B visa petitions, respectively ― roughly a 135% hike. The fees on petitions for named workers would also go up, from $460 to $530.

Additionally, employers would pay a new $600 asylum program fee on certain work visa petitions that the lawmakers said would affect not just the agricultural sector but a "wide array of industries" from tourism to nonprofit organizations. Tourist businesses in northern Michigan and Mackinac Island rely heavily on foreign H-2B workers to plug staffing holes that they can't fill with domestic employees during their peak season.

The new $600 asylum fee is intended to fund the screening and asylum processing work of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), according to the lawmakers, who noted that is "unrelated" to the guest worker visa program.

"While we understand the need for DHS to occasionally review visa fees, we believe such a sharp increase in fees would compound the impact of the increased costs the agriculture economy is facing right now," the delegation wrote to Mayorkas.

"We are concerned this will make running an agricultural operation more difficult, limit job opportunities for Americans, raise prices for consumers, and harm our nation’s food security."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not respond to questions on Monday but sent a reporter a link to a Jan. 3 news release that says the fee schedule is the result of a review at USCIS that determined the agency’s current fees ― unchanged since 2016 ― "fall far short of recovering the full cost of agency operations."

USCIS said in the release that it was proposing the changes to account for the expansion of humanitarian programs, federally mandated pay raises, additional staffing and other initiatives, and would allow the agency to boost the number of adjudicators processing applications and implement technology improvements.

“This proposed rule allows USCIS to more fully recover operating costs for the first time in six years and will support the Administration’s effort to rebuild the legal immigration system," USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said in a statement.

The Mayorkas letter was led by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, who complained that employers got little notice about the proposed fee increase for guest worker visas. He said farmers he's heard from in west Michigan are frustrated and demoralized, given that they are already dealing with a 12.8% wage rate increase since last year on top of other inflation-related cost hikes.

"These are folks that oftentimes have years or decades of coming to the same farm or the same area. They've got relationships, so these farmers know what they're getting as far as a workforce, and to suddenly double (the cost), it is a huge expense," Huizenga said.

"But then you sort of add salt into the wound by having everybody H-2A's and B's pay this asylum fee of $600. Well, you've now more than tripled your cost of what it would have been. How long they think that they can possibly just roll with that? It's stunning."

Huizenga also said the new fee is forcing farmers and employers to bankroll a "Biden administration-created mess" on the Southern border, a reference to the migrant crisis and the impending end of the pandemic-era Title 42 public health order.

"So you're gonna go penalize people that are doing it the right way to make them go pay for all of this surge what's happening on the Southern border with this asylum fee?" Huizenga said.

"There's a number of things that are sort of cascading and causing these folks to really question whether there's going to be a future in farming here in the United States, certainly at the level that we are at."

Tourist-related employers in Michigan are also bracing for the effect of the new fees, even though they often can't secure their full complement of H-2B workers because USCIS uses a lottery selection system. Former U.S. Rep. Bart Stupak, D-Menominee, submitted comments to USCIS on behalf of one of his consulting clients, Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island.

In his comments, Stupak argued that the agency's rule doesn't clearly define or document its rationale for the "exorbitant" fee increases in the employment-based or immigrant benefit request programs, and notes the agency also doesn't explain how the new fees will result in increased services for paying customers.

Stupak said the overall fee proposal would cost Mission Point an additional $25,000 in fees if it's adopted. He noted that even fees for pre-registration are going up ($10 to $215 or a 2,050% increase) for the H-1B program, which applies to employers seeking to hire nonimmigrant workers in specialty occupations.

"If you want to increase the fees, fine, but then improve the program," Stupak said. "Why are we paying these increased fees when we're getting nothing back from it?"

