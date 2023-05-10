McCarthy, Tlaib clash over Palestinian event at Capitol

Washington — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he canceled space for a Palestinian event that was to be held Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol and where Detroit U.S Rep. Rashida Tlaib was scheduled to speak.

McCarthy tweeted that the event had been "canceled" and that instead he would host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Israel relationship. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, said in response that the event would go on. "We will not be silenced," she said.

The event was to be held in the Capitol Visitors Center, which usually must be reserved by a member of Congress. It was organized by a number of groups that support Palestinian rights and Tlaib was to be a featured speaker, according to the invitation.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” that refers to the displacement and forced removal of thousands of Palestinians in 1948 in the process of creating the new state of Israel.

Tlaib, a Democrat, released a statement in response to the Republican speaker on Wednesday afternoon, saying he was trying to "rewrite history and erase the existence and truth of the Palestinian people."

"This event is planned to bring awareness about the Nakba and create space for Palestinian Americans who experienced the Nakba firsthand to tell their stories of trauma and survival. The Nakba is a well-documented historical event that is recognized by the United Nations," Tlaib said in the statement.

"We cannot allow the same people who want to ban books and erase history simply because they’re uncomfortable with the truth to silence Palestinian voices."

Tlaib added that McCarthy is "desperate to distract" from crises, including as the arrest Wednesday of GOP U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York on 13 federal charges.

The Nakba event was not canceled but moved to the Senate side of the Capitol, according to Tlaib's office. The new location is the room of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which is chaired by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Tlaib ally.

The event's organizers include the Institute for Middle East Understanding, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, Project 48, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, American Friends Service Committee, Emgage Action, Democracy for the Arab World Now and JVP Action, according to the invitation.

Tlaib this week also reintroduced a resolution in the U.S. House to recognize "ongoing Nakba and Palestinian refugees rights."

The version of her resolution, which she also introduced in the last Congress, asks Congress to “condemn all manifestations of Israel’s ongoing Nakba against the Palestinian people, including Israel’s illegal theft of Palestinian land in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; Israel’s displacement of Palestinians by destroying their homes and forcing them from their land; and the daily brutality and violence inflicted by the Israeli military and Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians.”

Last month, Tlaib voted against a resolution in the House marking Israel’s founding 75 years ago and encouraging expansion of the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations between Israel and nearby Gulf states. The rest of Michigan's delegation voted yes.

Tlaib, a fierce critic of the Israeli government, has drawn fire from colleagues for referring to Israel as an apartheid state. She is an outlier among Democrats in that she supports a one-state solution rather than two, as well as the controversial movement to boycott, divest and impose sanctions on Israel. She has opposed U.S. weapons sales to Israel.

mburke@detroitnews.com