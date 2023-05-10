Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer back in Europe for trade mission, troop visit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Wednesday that she's on a trade mission to Austria and will also travel to Latvia to meet with that country's president, Egils Levits.

While in Latvia, she will thank Michigan National Guard troops for their service as they participate in exercises with Latvia on North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) eastern flank during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the governor's office. Latvia shares a border with Russia.

While in Austria, Whitmer visited AVL List GmbH, a global automotive supplier in the development, simulation of testing of vehicle powertrain systems that has its North American headquarters in Plymouth.

"Today, I continued my economic mission to go anywhere and compete with anyone to bring jobs and investment back home to Michigan," Whitmer said in a statement. "AVL List GmbH in Austria is one of the world’s leading mobility R&D (research and development) firms and I know we can work together to increase their presence in Plymouth, Michigan."

The trade mission was sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corp., according to the governor's office.

In January, Whitmer went on a trade mission to a five-day trade mission to Norway and Switzerland.

Last week, Whitmer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced a Norwegian company, Nel Hydrogen, will build a $400 million hydrogen technology facility in southeast Michigan.

