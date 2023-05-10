Michigan Senate approves ban on holding phones while driving

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to broadly ban drivers in the state from using or holding cellphones while operating their vehicles, a policy supporters hope would help prevent accidents.

The bills, which already passed the House and are nearing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk, would make Michigan the 26th state in the nation to adopt a similar prohibition. Bobby Leddy, Whitmer's spokesman, said the governor supports the proposed ban.

Senate Transportation Chairwoman Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, called the proposal necessary legislation.

"If we can help save lives, pedestrians, other drivers, the driver themselves, then, it's good policy," Geiss said.

Currently, Michigan law bars drivers from reading, typing or sending text messages. The new policy would broadly expand the ban and specifically include using a device to make or receive phone calls and using a device to access, read or post on a social networking site.

There are exceptions, however, for emergency situations, law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, use of a device in a voice-operated or hands-free mode and use of a device that is placed in a dashboard mount.

The main bill in the package passed the Senate 27-11 on Wednesday. Seven Republicans joined majority Democrats in support of the proposal. The Senate approved an amendment that would allow the change to take effect June 30.

The bill will now have to return to the House before being formally sent to Whitmer for final approval.

There were 16,543 crashes in Michigan involving a distracted driver of a motor vehicle in 2021, according to data cited by the Michigan State Police. Those crashes caused 59 deaths, according to the numbers.

Under the new proposals, a first violation of the ban would bring a $100 civil fine or 16 hours of community service. Another violation would bring a $250 fine or 24 hours of community service. A third violation in a three-year period would allow a court to order the individual to complete a basic driver improvement course.

There's been a years long push to bolster Michigan's ban on distracted driving. The campaign has been led in part by Steve Kiefer and the Kiefer Foundation, an organization that launched after Mitchel Kiefer, 18, was killed in a 2016 auto accident caused by a distracted driver.

Mitchel's father, Steve Kiefer, a retired General Motors executive, has been a vocal proponent for changing Michigan's law.

"We can save lives this summer and all of you can certainly be part of it," Steve Kiefer told lawmakers earlier this year.

