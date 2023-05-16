Michigan Democrats' early campaign finance bills bolster union influence

Lansing — A committee within the Democrat-controlled Michigan House advanced bills Tuesday that would help labor unions, which frequently support Democratic lawmakers' campaigns, raise money for political contributions.

Democrats won control of both the state House and Senate for the first time in 40 years in November. The new proposals, approved by the House Elections Committee in party-line votes, would remove a ban on government bodies administering payroll deductions for political committees and would broadly allow automatic deductions to be set up for giving to labor union committees.

The measures, House Bills 4230 and 4234, became two of the first three campaign finance law changes to reach the full Michigan House from the elections committee this year amid a series of ongoing and high profile criminal investigations into corruption by past Republican officials, including two former House speakers.

Last month, a coalition of groups called on lawmakers to strengthen state ethics laws.

The other campaign finance bill that's now waiting for a vote from the full House would allow candidates to use campaign funds to pay for childcare expenses that "result directly" from running for office.

House Elections Chairwoman Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing, said the two union-backed proposals were among the first campaign finance bills voted out of her committee because they were some of the only ones "ready for a hearing."

Asked if the bills would aid Democratic candidates' fundraising in the future, Tsernoglou responded, "I think it will benefit labor unions and the issues that they support and that they advocate for."

"Traditionally, and right now, Democrats are more pro-worker than Republicans," she added.

Democrats won a narrow majority in the House last year, holding 56 of the 110 seats. All of the seats will be up for election again in 2024.

Eric Doster, a longtime campaign finance lawyer and former general counsel for the Michigan Republican Party, said the new bills would benefit unions at taxpayer expense.

"It tells people that this is special interest politics at its finest," Doster said of Democrats taking up the bills early in the 2023-2024 term. "Forget about what’s good for the taxpayers. Let’s look at what’s best for the unions.”

Republicans previously argued that it was improper for taxpayer-funded systems to be used to withhold contributions by public employees to labor unions' political action committees (PACs).

But Rep. Jimmie Wilson, D-Ypsilanti, said his bill, removing a prohibition on public bodies administering payroll deduction plans for political contributions, brought back fairness when comparing how the state's campaign finance law treats private sector employees and public sector employees.

"This does not force anyone to have to do payroll deductions for political contributions," Wilson said Tuesday. "This is a voluntary thing."

It's unclear how much the payroll deductions will cost the State of Michigan, which has thousands of unionized workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the United Auto Workers, the Service Employees International Union and the Michigan Corrections Organization.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency didn't have an analysis of the financial impact of the bill on state government ready for Tuesday's hearing.

Union officials also argued it was unfair corporations can currently use automatic deduction systems to withhold from paychecks contributions for their corporate PACs but those same systems can't be used to withhold contributions for labor union PACs.

Earl Cox of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents bus drivers and other transit workers, said the cost of using the deduction systems was "virtually nonexistent."

"Our members who choose to contribute to the union's political action efforts should be able to do so in the least burdensome way," Cox said.

At one point, during the committee hearing, Rep. Jaime Churches, D-Wyandotte, asked Cox if he believed political contributions had the potential to influence how officials govern.

"No, I do not," Cox responded.

Cox contended lawmakers receive contributions from groups that share their ideology.

Asked about Cox's comments, Tsernoglou said people have to raise money so they can be elected, and if a legislator is representing their district well, they'll receive funds from groups or individuals and groups who agree with them.

"I would never vote a certain way because someone has given me a contribution," said Tsernoglou, who is in her first term in the House. "But I think that if I vote a certain way, there are certain people who will probably be more likely to give me a contribution because they liked the way that I voted, because they agree with my values."

For the 2022 calendar year, six Michigan PACs tied to individual labor unions were among the 50 that raised the most money in the state, according to disclosures. They were the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, the Service Employees International Union, the Michigan Laborers Political League, two accounts tied to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Michigan Education Association.

Those six PACs raised between $450,000 and $1.5 million individually in 2022, according to their disclosures.

cmauger@detroitnews.com