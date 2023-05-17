Michigan Senate votes to allow environmental, health rules stricter than federal standards

Lansing — The Democrat-controlled Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a policy that was approved during former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's final days in office and limited the state's ability to impose rules stricter than federal standards.

Supporters of undoing the 2018 law said the move would allow the state to act swiftly to protect public health and the environment. But opponents said the change would bring "open season" for government bureaucrats.

The repeal measure, sponsored by state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, passed along party lines, 20-18. It now goes to the House for consideration.

“We all know that federal standards are meant as the floor, not the ceiling," McCann said before the vote. "They’re often the lowest standards for states to meet.”

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, was among the 18 Republican no votes. He contended the bill sent the message that it was "open season" for un-elected bureaucrats and that lawmakers should keep the power to set environmental regulations within the Legislature.

“Give us something to do," McBroom said. "Make it important to be here. Make it so we can tell our constituents when we go home that we are working for them, and we can work for them because some guy in some cubicle somewhere isn’t making all the decisions that we can’t do anything about.”

Snyder signed the original bill that brought the "stricter than federal" prohibition into law on Dec. 28, 2018, three days before he departed the state's top office and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first term began.

At the time, Snyder said it was "appropriate for state agencies to take extra care in justifying regulatory decisions when adding rules."

The law prohibited state agencies from adopting rules stricter than federal standards without explaining the "clear and convincing" need for the more stringent criteria.

McCann said the "clear and convincing" language was "poorly defined" and "confusing."

Democrats won control of the state Legislature in November and made repealing the "stricter than federal" policy one of their early priorities after taking control in January. Environmental groups have supported the proposal.

Repealing the standard "frees Michigan again to be a leader in protecting our health, our children and our quality of life," said Nick Occhipinti, government affairs director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

“In many cases, the environmental challenges facing Michigan are unique to our state and we should be able to set best fit standards that protect our land, air, water and health,” Occhipinti said in a statement last month.

On Wednesday, McCann noted that after the Flint water crisis, Michigan adopted the country's toughest lead drinking water rules.

The legislation follows a series of bills the new Democratic majority has been passing repealing Snyder-era laws, including the Republican-authored right-to-work and prevailing wage laws. Whitmer signed those repeal bills in March.

cmauger@detroitnews.com