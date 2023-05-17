Michigan Senate votes to make Juneteenth a holiday, one GOP lawmaker opposes

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted 37-1 on Wednesday to add Juneteenth to the list of official state holidays in an effort to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19 each year.

In the past sessions, similar bills didn't receive votes in the House or Senate as the chambers were under Republican control. Democrats won majorities in November. And Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, the measure's sponsor, said the new proposal was about "making sure that we right the wrongs of the past."

"It will allow for our state to make sure that we are acknowledging our second Independence Day of Juneteenth," Santana said. "And it's very important to the history of Black Americans in this country."

Under the bill, Juneteenth would join a list of 11 other holidays as "public holidays" in state law. Those holidays include New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Independence Day.

Generally, on public holidays, state government offices, courts and banks are closed.

June 19, 1865, is when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in that state were free by executive decree, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

In June 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

In 2022, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day and saying her administration was recognizing the day as "an official state holiday for the first time." The state now includes Juneteenth on a list of holidays that state employees get off.

Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, was the lone Republican senator to vote against Santana's bill.

He said most businesses don't pay employees to be off on Juneteenth and he wasn't going to vote for taxpayers to pay state workers to be off.

"I think our employees are paid very, very well. They're treated very, very well," Runestad said. "Another paid state holiday? I can't think of one I would vote for."

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said she was proud the Senate passed legislation making Juneteenth a public holiday.

"It is important to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in this country and honor the freedom, culture, and empowerment of Black people today," Barnes said.

