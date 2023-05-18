Michigan GOP lawmakers want environmental records on Gotion battery plant project

Lansing — Top Michigan Republicans called Thursday on state regulators to release all documents about the potential environmental impacts of a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant planned by Gotion Inc. for Mecosta County.

In a letter to Aaron Keatley, acting director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, eight GOP lawmakers said because of concerns about the project, it's necessary to provide documents about water withdrawals and "any other reviews or assessments that have been conducted by the local, state or federal governments."

"We trust that fulfilling this request will not be a time consuming or difficult endeavor as these all would seem to be commonsense inquiries to perform and documentation to create ahead of committing significant natural and fiscal resources of Michiganders to such a large and controversial project," the lawmakers' letter said.

Among the legislators who signed the letter were Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, and House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township.

The GOP lawmakers said Gotion Inc. representatives have "admitted in open hearings that the facility will be withdrawing approximately 715,000 gallons of Michigan groundwater per day."

The message marked a new front in the political fight over the battery plant in northern Michigan, which is expected to create 2,350 jobs.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled Legislature approved $175 million in incentives through the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund for the project, but Republicans have criticized the plan because of the company's connections to China.

Gotion was founded in China in 2006, but its U.S. subsidiary has been incorporated in California since 2014. Volkswagen AG owns about 26% of the company.

Overall, the incentive package of tax breaks and direct taxpayer cash for the Gotion plant was once calculated to hit $872 million, according to previously released figures. In their letter, the GOP lawmakers said the package featured $715 million in state incentives.

Supporters, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have touted the Gotion plan as "the biggest ever economic development project in Northern Michigan."

Hugh McDiarmid Jr., spokesman for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the agency hasn't yet received any permit requests for the project, and the documents that relate to the permits, when they come, would be available to the public.

The department plans to respond to the lawmakers' letter, but as of now, there are not large amounts of documents to hand over, he said.

In a tweet Thursday, Nesbitt said "many important environmental questions have been asked and gone unanswered about the Gotion project that continues to bulldoze forward."

