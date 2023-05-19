Tax law changes drop Michigan revenue plans by $1.8B for next year

Lansing — Michigan leaders dropped their tax revenue expectations for next year by $1.8 billion Friday, but they touted the state's economy and emphasized changes in projections were the result of tax relief measures authorized earlier this year.

The impact of the new revenue projections will be somewhat muted by the fact the state has about $7.5 billion in surplus funds available, and the budget plans currently advancing in the state Legislature already left dollars on the state's balance sheets.

In February, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. Whitmer's budget director, Christopher Harkins, told reporters Friday that under the new revenue estimates, the governor's proposal would only have to be reduced "slightly."

"We have the resources necessary to make sure that we deliver on the governor's priorities and that we can incorporate the priorities we've seen from the Legislature," Harkins said.

Friday's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference inside the state Capitol set the tax revenues that lawmakers will use to craft a state budget in coming weeks for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The new revenue figures represented the fallout of "purposeful and sustainable tax policy changes," Harkins said.

Whitmer signed a wide-ranging tax relief proposal into law on March 7.

It decreased taxes on retirement income and quintupled a credit that benefits low-wage workers, the Earned Income Tax Credit. Another prong of the package diverts up to $600 million in corporate income tax revenue with $500 million going toward the state’s business incentive program, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.

"Those (policy changes) make up the vast majority of the revenue changes that you saw in the consensus numbers today," said Eric Bussis, chief economist for the Michigan Department of Treasury

Because of ballooning state revenues and a 2015 law, the state's personal income tax rate also has dropped from 4.25% to 4.05% for 2023. The decrease was confirmed by state officials in March.

Democrats and Whitmer's administration have said the income tax cut is for one year only, but Republicans have argued the rate should remain at 4.05% after this calendar year. They have voiced interest in challenging the interpretation of the 2015 law by Whitmer's administration in court.

Taken together, all of the tax changes will drop state revenues by about $1 billion to $2 billion in the coming years, according to budget officials.

On Friday, they officially cut their revenue expectations by $883 million for the current fiscal year, $1.8 billion for next year and $1.6 billion for fiscal year 2024.

'Relatively upbeat'

The outlook for the state's economy in the coming years is "relatively upbeat," said Gabriel Ehrlich, director of the University of Michigan's Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

Despite high inflation and an expected downturn nationally, Michigan officials said low unemployment, increasing job numbers and order backlogs that automobile manufacturers are still working to meet are positive signs for the state.

"Our economy here in Michigan continues to perform really well," Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.

"Strong revenue growth" has allowed state officials to provide tax relief while "also maintaining and investing in critical programs to create an environment where individuals and businesses can thrive," Eubanks said.

"If you take out that tax relief and you just look at the economy, our revenues are consistent with expectations," she added.

More:Why Michigan's economy is getting 'relatively upbeat' forecasts

Without the tax policy changes taken into account, the Senate Fiscal Agency and the House Fiscal Agency both projected state revenues would grow based on economic conditions this year and next. Whitmer's administration predicted slight declines in revenue.

The new consensus expectations from state officials project Michigan's unemployment rate, which was at 3.8% in April, will hit 4.8% in 2024 before dropping to 4.3% in 2025. They predict personal income growth in Michigan will slightly outpace inflation in 2024 and 2025.

GOP concerns

Democrats currently control the Michigan Legislature and the governor's office.

Republicans in the minority party said the tax revenue numbers released on Friday showed signs of a slowing economy.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said surplus taxes should be used "to provide meaningful tax relief for all Michiganders." He has previously called for making the personal income tax cut rate for 2023 permanent.

“Those who still wish to drain our historic surplus to grow the size of our government bureaucracy must put those dangerous dreams on the shelf and the future economic prosperity of the state and its residents first," Nesbitt said in a statement.

Rep. Sarah Lightner, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said lawmakers need to "be cautious and smart about how the state invests taxpayer dollars."

"All of the evidence points to future state revenue falling, but the Democrat majority is spending money like they have it to burn," said Lightner, R-Springport. "The budget proposals they have brought forward so far are simply unsustainable, and the projections we received today confirm that."

cmauger@detroitnews.com