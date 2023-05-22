Gov. Whitmer signs bill to end A-F grades for schools' performance

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Monday to toss out the Republican-backed A-F letter grade system for evaluating Michigan schools, saying the policy amounted to "burdensome requirements."

Whitmer's office announced the final approval of the repeal proposal in a statement that touted spending her administration has made in public education.

“Less is more with the repeal of the A-F system, which always tried to create the false impression that rating schools was easy. It isn't," State Superintendent Michael Rice said in the statement from Whitmer's office. "Schools are complex, and what educators do daily for children is as well. It distills poorly into a letter grade system."

Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder and GOP lawmakers put the A-F system into place at the end of 2018, contending the letter grade approach, modeled after the grades traditionally given to students, made it easier for parents and students to assess schools.

Snyder signed the legislation three days before Whitmer took office. He said it would "enhance the information parents receive and empower involvement in their children's education."

Under the 2018 law, the Michigan Department of Education had to develop a system to assign letter grades to each public school based on student proficiency, student growth, graduation rates and performance compared with similar schools and students who are English-language learners and who achieve adequate growth toward proficiency in the English language.

But Democrats argued the letter grade system was inferior to the state's other school evaluation tool, the "School Index System."

In contrast to the letter grade approach, the index system provides a ranking from 0-100 for each school based on student growth, proficiency, graduation rates, English learner progress, attendance rates, advanced coursework completion, post-secondary enrollment and staffing ratios, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Rice said the school index system "is more informative and complete" and has been approved by the U.S. Department of Education.

On Monday, David Hecker, president of American Federation of Teachers Michigan, said the complexities of a school or a district cannot be simplified into a letter grade.

"As a union of educators and staff, we’re glad to see Gov. Whitmer and this legislative majority making progress toward undoing the regressive policies of the Snyder administration," Hecker said.

Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth, sponsored the A-F repeal bill.

It passed the Senate along party lines, 20-18, and the House 63-45 with some Republicans in support.

