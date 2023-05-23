Justice Bernstein resumes in-person work after receiving mental health treatment

Lansing — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein will resume in-person work on the high court this week after undergoing treatment for what he described as "situational depression."

Bernstein expressed thanks to colleagues, family and friends for their "grace, patience and compassion" in a statement released Tuesday. The statement came a little more than a month after the 48-year-old justice said he would be working remotely to seek out-of-state "short-term mental health treatment."

"It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive," Bernstein said Tuesday.

The Democratic Party-nominated justice was elected as Michigan's first blind justice in 2014 and most recently won another eight-year term in November. His re-election helped Democrats to keep a 4-3 majority on the nonpartisan court.

In January, Bernstein publicly apologized to fellow Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, whom he criticized for hiring a clerk who had served time in prison for a robbery in which he fired shots at police.

