Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picks transportation director

Lansing — Brad Wieferich, who spent nearly 30 years working for the Michigan Department of Transportation, will be the department's new ongoing director, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Tuesday.

Whitmer, a Democrat who began her second term in January, selected Wieferich as the acting or temporary transportation director in December after Paul Ajegba departed the administration. Ajegba planned to retire, Whitmer's office said at the time.

“Brad is a smart, dedicated leader that has helped keep Michigan roads safe for nearly three decades," Whitmer said in a statement on Tuesday. “With his expertise, I know that Michigan will continue fixing and upgrading Michigan’s roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed."

Since first winning the governor's office in 2018, Whitmer has focused heavily on attempting to improve Michigan's roads. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Michigan's overall infrastructure a C- letter grade earlier this month.

Wieferich has worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation for 27 years. He previously served as the chief operations officer. He is a registered professional engineer and has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

He played a "vital role" in the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, according to the governor's office.

Whitmer also announced Tuesday that Ryan Speidel will be her administration's new director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman. Speidel previously served as a deputy director within the office and has nearly two decades of public service in law enforcement, the regulatory field and leadership.

Suzanna Shkreli, the former director of the Office of Children's Ombudsman, moved to a different position within the administration in March.

