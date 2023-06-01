Gov, lawmakers float plan to realign, expand talent development efforts

Mackinac Island — Michigan officials announced plans Wednesday to realign and expand economic and talent development efforts under one umbrella called Make it in Michigan.

The initiative will align efforts to win new business projects, revitalize communities and "invest in people from pre-K through postsecondary" to create what officials called a more "holistic" approach to economic development. They announced the program at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Further details of the regional revitalization efforts are expected in the coming weeks.

Details announced so far of the economic development prong would largely unite a business incentive program with efforts to win more federal grants and pending legislation that expands the state's brownfield redevelopment programs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the initiative is based in part on feedback from the business community on how to move Michigan forward faster amid what she called a record number of inquiries about relocating businesses to the state.

"As I pitch Michigan to companies that are thinking about coming to Michigan or as I talk to incumbent Michigan businesses, a lot of the feedback stems around making sure that we've got sites that are ready to go," Whitmer said.

The initiative would envelope the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund, a program created in 2021 by Whitmer and the then-Republican-led Legislature as a way to lure big business developments with incentives.

The state has awarded millions to businesses through the program. But the fund has drawn bipartisan criticism in recent months among some who call the awards "corporate welfare" and criticize the companies that have been selected. Some critics also have voiced concerns about the secrecy surrounding selections ahead of an official announcement.

The Make it in Michigan plan was unveiled as a report released Wednesday found the state was failing to retain key talent pools needed for the state to survive an "inflection point" in the shifting automotive industry. The governor also is expected to announce on Thursday the formation of a committee focused on stemming population loss.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt panned the announcement Wednesday and accused state officials of focusing on "corporate handouts and special deals for union bosses."

"If we’re going to be serious about economic development and solving the population drain that has occurred under this governor, we need to do more than just press conferences and talking points," the Porter Township Republican said on social media.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com