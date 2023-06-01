Whitmer creates commission to study solutions to Michigan population loss

Mackinac Island — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced the formation of a commission to study and address Michigan's population loss during a yearly policy conference that centered on the state's challenges attracting and retaining talent.

The 28-member Growing Michigan Together Council, established through an executive directive signed Thursday on the Grand Hotel porch, will develop policy recommendations to retain Michigan recent graduates, promote Michigan's natural resources and build on its manufacturing legacy.

The panel will be chaired by former Ambassador John Rakolta, a Republican and chairman of Walbridge, and New Detroit CEO Shirley Stancato, a Democrat and member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors.

"Our state has been stagnant for over 30 years in terms of population," Rakolta said. "... Our demography is stagnant. We are 50th out of 51 states and Washington D.C. in terms of population growth and that has to change."

Rakolta said the group will focus on underperforming K-12 education, collapsing infrastructure and a lack of "cultural cohesion that it takes to compete on a global basis today."

Whitmer announced the formation of the council at the start of the third day of the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual Mackinac Policy Conference. She will give her keynote address to conference attendees late Thursday afternoon.

Stancato said the group will "convene the brightest minds" and incorporate input from businesses, nonprofits and other stakeholders.

"We have a collective responsibility to reverse the tide of Michiganders leaving our state and attract people from outside our borders and perhaps have the opportunity for some folks to come back," Stancato said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said addressing the state's population loss is not "one-dimensional," but must incorporate student outcomes, promotion of natural resources and placemaking in a way that is "overarching" and "nonpolitical."

"This work will not be done in three and a half years" or vested in one single person, administration or party, Whitmer said. "This is about everyone of us. And that's why this council is a real plan to move Michigan forward."

The council was generally panned by Republican leaders.

"If anything, this council is an indictment of the governor's failed leadership that continues to hurt Michiganders and drive people and businesses away from our great state," said Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said the commission would give Whitmer "political cover" to raise taxes for infrastructure and said the group should be required to include members recommended by the Republican legislative leaders.

"If Gov. Whitmer wants a real plan, she should do what governors are supposed to do and work with the people’s elected representatives in the Legislature," Hall said in a statement.

The announcement of the group comes as studies released before and during the Mackinac Policy Conference painted an increasingly concerning picture of Michigan's ability to retain population, especially among recent graduates with skills needed to shift the state's automotive industry toward an electronic and autonomous vehicle focus.

A report released Wednesday by urban researcher Richard Florida found the state is failing to retain key talent pools after graduation: Computer scientists, electrical engineers and chemical engineers needed to advance Michigan's EV and autonomous industry.

Just 28% of the University of Michigan's graduates in mathematics and statistics are working in the state five years after graduation, 36% of those in engineering and 25% in computer-related majors — about 36% of UM graduates with computer-related majors are working on the West Coast, the study said.

Overall, just one-third of UM's undergraduates are working in the state five years after graduation.

State Demographer Jaclyn Butler told lawmakers earlier this month that Michigan's population grew by 2% between 2010 and 2020, the 46th slowest of 47 states that experienced population growth during that decade. Michigan was among 19 states that experienced population decline between 2020 and 2022.

Whitmer on Wednesday also announced a "holistic" realignment of economic development initiatives to include education and placemaking. Details were sparse on the effort, but it appeared to be in part a response to some of the concerns regarding a overabundant focus on business incentives and a lagging investment in the state's talent pipeline and communities.

Housed within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the Growing Michigan Together Council will have nine non-voting members and 19 voting members appointed by the governor and will convene no later than July 1 and prepare a report by Dec. 1.

The legislative quadrant — the House speaker, House minority leader, Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader — will be voting members as will the labor department director. The quadrant will be able to make recommendations for appointees.

The remaining 14 voting members include one person under the age of 25, three in the education sphere and two each from labor, the private sector, workforce development and talent, the nonprofit sector and infrastructure.

Non-voting members will include the several state department heads, individuals with backgrounds in economics and demography and two chairpersons who are residents.

Members will create three workgroups focused on education, population growth and infrastructure.

The group's report due Dec. 1 should have a target population goal for 2050 and ways in which that goal can be reached as well as infrastructure and education goals. The report, under the directive, should include details on what sort of funds will be needed to reach the goals.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com