Snyder to help Michigan House Republicans fundraise to win back majority

Lansing — Former Gov. Rick Snyder and businessman Bill Parfet are taking an active role in Michigan House GOP fundraising efforts in a bid to win back a Republican majority in the lower chamber next year.

Snyder and Parfet will head a fundraising committee within the House Republican Campaign Committee to help increase donations for the campaign arm of the House GOP caucus.

"Bill Parfet and Governor Snyder have created jobs and helped make our economy competitive, and they know that Michigan needs a House Republican majority to provide checks and balances and refocus our government on the issues that matter to Michigan families," House Republican Leader Matt Hall said in a statement.

"Now, these visionary leaders will use their talents and experience to help us share our record of results and common-sense, positive vision with the people.”

The support from the former Republican governor and the Kalamazoo philanthropist comes as House Democrats used their narrow 56-54 majority in the first few months of the year to undo several laws put on the books under Snyder, most notably the right-to-work law Snyder signed into law in December 2012.

Snyder, in a statement, said he intended to help Republicans win back the majority in the House, noting GOP leaders so far had shown a dedication to "relentless positive action" — Snyder's mantra during his eight years in office.

"I’m looking forward to partnering with House Republicans to raise critical resources and communicate their vision and plan of action to Michigan voters," Snyder said.

In December, a Genesee County judge ordered the dismissal of two misdemeanor charges stemming from Flint's lead-tainted water crisis that occurred when he was governor. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled a one-man grand jury used to indict Snyder was unconstitutional. Last summer, Snyder, who made a fortune in venture capital before running for governor in 2011, launched a new cybersecurity firm in Ann Arbor with a group of business partners.

Parfet, an heir to the Upjohn pharmaceutical company fortune, was among more than 150 Republicans last election cycle who supported Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her re-election campaign through a group called Republicans for Whitmer. He also was among a group of GOP powerbrokers last year who gave maximum contributions to Republican legislative candidates in primary and general election races.

Parfet, CEO and chairman of the Northwood Group, also has been a top donor to Snyder's political causes when Snyder was governor from 2011 through the end of 2018.

"I’m eager to help House Republicans secure a common-sense majority so they can shape public policy and shepherd our state into a successful future," Parfet said in a statement.

The House Republican and Democratic campaigns came out nearly even in the last fundraising cycle, with Republicans reporting in April about $1.26 million in contributions over the three-month reporting period and House Democrats reporting $1.3 million.

House Republicans claimed a slim victory, all the same, arguing that about $74,000 of the Democrats' reported contributions were media buy refunds and didn't constitute actual contributions.

The House Democratic Fund in April reported having $1.27 million on hand, while the House Republican Campaign Committee reported having $1.35 million on hand.

Snyder and Parfet's fundraising will run parallel to the efforts of the caucus' current campaign and fundraising chairs.

“Governor Snyder and Bill Parfet will help us continue spreading our message throughout the state, and we are grateful to have them supporting our efforts," said Rep. Andrew Beeler, a Port Huron Republican who chairs the House Republican Campaign Committee.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com