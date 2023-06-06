Michigan Democrats propose ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers began debating Tuesday a set of bills that would ban mental health professionals from attempting to perform so-called conversion therapy to try to get gay, lesbian and transgender children to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, sponsored the Senate version of bills to prohibit conversion therapy, a tactic she said was "dangerous" and "widely discredited."

But Republican lawmakers questioned whether the proposals reached too far.

McMorrow said her bills would make Michigan the 22nd state with such a ban.

"It's a practice of attempting to change an individual's orientation or gender identity, and it is most widely used in attempts to convert someone who is gay or queer into someone who is not," McMorrow said. "The overwhelming consensus from over a dozen major medical and psychological associations ... is that sexuality is not something that can be or more importantly, needs to be 'cured.'"

Under the legislation, a mental health professional who engaged in conversion therapy with an LGBTQ minor could face professional sanctions.

The bills would define conversion therapy as "any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity." Those efforts would include attempting to alter someone's gender expression or to reduce romantic attractions toward an individual of the same gender, according to the proposals.

The definition specifically exempts counseling that "provides assistance to an individual undergoing a gender transition" and counseling that "provides acceptance, support or understanding of an individual."

On Wednesday, a Michigan House subcommittee will consider similar bills, sponsored by Reps. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, and Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield.

Representatives of the Michigan Psychological Association and the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Social Workers testified in support of McMorrow's bills during an hour-long hearing before the Senate Housing and Human Services Committee.

Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, chairman of the Senate committee, said an initial vote on the legislation could come as early as next week.

Joy Wolfe Ensor of the Michigan Psychological Association said psychotherapy is about meeting young people where they are and affirming them, without shame.

"Conversion efforts ... start from a place of telling a young person that they're broken, wrong or ill," she said. "That has no place in professional mental health care.

"The broad ethics of our profession, of all medical professions, are first to do no harm, second to treat a diagnosed condition, and third, to use reputable treatments. Conversion therapy fails on all three counts."

Citing survey data from the nonprofit Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ young people, Duane Breijak, executive director of the Michigan Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, said 5% of LGBTQ youth in Michigan say they've been subjected to conversion therapy.

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers questioned whether the language used in the bills was too broad.

Sen. Jonathan Lindsey, R-Allen, said he was concerned the proposals would "close certain doors" for mental health professionals.

"Can a mental health professional ask the follow-up question: Are you sure?" Lindsey asked at one point.

McMorrow said that question would be fine but attempting to convert someone or steering them in a certain direction would be improper.

Gregory Baylor, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which focuses on protecting religious freedom, argued the bills would violate the First Amendment rights of health care professionals.

"It forbids health care providers from trying to help children bring their self perception into alignment with their bodies, and at the same time, it expressly says that is OK to help kids 'transition,'" Taylor said.

At the end of the meeting, Irwin said he was hopeful the bills would come up for votes in his committee next week. They would still have to pass the full Senate and House and gain Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature.

