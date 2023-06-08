Michigan House OKs CROWN Act banning racial discrimination of hairstyles

Lansing — Michigan House lawmakers gave final approvals Thursday to legislation that would prohibit race-based discrimination based on someone's natural hair texture or protective styles.

The legislation passed 100-7 in the Democratic-controlled House, with seven Republicans voting against the measure.

The CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," has been introduced each session since 2019 to address an often overlooked issue unique to African Americans, state Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, told House lawmakers Tuesday.

The bill, which will head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after enrollment in the Senate, would update the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to ban the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective styles such as braids, twists and locks that are historically associated with race.

"Individuals of all walks of life have reached out to our office and shared real stories of hair discrimination, which we know is thinly veiled racial discrimination," said Anthony, a Lansing Democrat who's championed the bill for the past four years.

The protections for race-based hairstyles, like other protections in civil rights laws, would be enforced through private lawsuits and investigations performed by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Local CROWN ordinances have been adopted in some Michigan regions, such as Ann Arbor, Ingham County and Genesee County. About 22 other states already have some form of CROWN law, according to data compiled by the CROWN Coalition.

The coalition, led by Dove and the National Urban League, have encouraged states to approve bills against hair-based discrimination.

The legislation passed through Michigan Senate last month 33-5.

State Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, became emotional as the legislation was discussed during a Tuesday committee meeting, noting she's known workers and students who have been discriminated against because of their hair.

"It may seem like a small thing, but it's huge for people who experience it," Young said.

The GOP lawmakers who voted against the bill include Reps. Steve Carra of Three Rivers, Joseph Fox of Fremont, Neil Friske of Charlevoix, Mike Hoadley of AuGres, Matt Maddock of Milford, Angela Rigas of Caledonia and Josh Schriver of Oxford.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com