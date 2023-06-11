Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces formation of LGBTQ+ task force before Detroit Pride parade

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the formation of an LGBTQ+ task force Sunday morning prior to the Motor City Pride Parade.

Whitmer said Michigan is moving "more in the right direction" with the signing of an executive order forming the task force and the expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in March.

"You see other states rolling backwards, picking fights with Disney (in Florida) over LGBTQ rights. This should be a fundamental ... a sure thing for all Americans, that they're respected and protected under the law but unfortunately that's not the case right now," Whitmer said.

The governor's office said the task force will "focus on improving the lives of LGBTQ+ Michiganders by drawing attention to problems confronting the LGBTQ+ community and recognizing the community’s accomplishments."

The commission will also look at ways to make the state a more welcoming place for LGBTQ+ residents, the governor's office said.

Crowd members wearing rainbow flags as capes and holding rainbow flag lined up awaiting the kickoff of the parade and the address from state officials at Griswold and Fort streets.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who wore a temporary rainbow kitty tattoo on her arm to show her support of the LGBTQ+ community, took photos with participants before addressing the crowd.

"We have a totally pro LGBTQ rights government. ... We have a pro equality Michigan House (of Representatives)," Nessel said. "For people all around this country ... ( in) states that don't care about your rights ... come to Michigan. Come to Michigan where you are loved, protected, and belong."

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were also present to witness Whitmer sign the executive order.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who brought his daughter to the parade, said he was proud to be a Michiganian.

"We know that the LGBTQ+ community makes us stronger, better, more creative, delivers more talent, invests more resources, and we will do that alongside the community at every opportunity."

Whitmer marched in the parade in downtown Detroit a year ago and planned to do so again this year.

In March, Whitmer said adding sexual orientation and gender identity protections to the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act cemented Michigan as a state that defends fundamental freedoms.

"We've proved it over and over again these last few months, whether it's your freedom to make your own decisions about your body, your freedom to go to school or work without worrying about a mass shooting, your freedom to be who you are, love who you love," Whitmer said.