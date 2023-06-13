Michigan House pauses action on gravel mining bill amid pushback

Lansing — The Democratic-controlled Michigan House has pressed pause on a vote on long-debated legislation that would remove local control over gravel mining permits as the road construction industry seeks new sources of aggregate to rebuild roadways.

The bills were expected to come up for a floor vote as soon as Wednesday, but did not get voted out of the House Regulatory Reform Committee on Tuesday amid sustained pushback from some local government and environmental groups.

State Rep. Tyrone Carter, the Detroit Democrat who chairs the regulatory reform committee, said the bills need more work as lawmakers grapple with how best to assuage fears related to the loss of local control.

"We've got to figure out a mechanism, a 'shot clock' if you will," he said. "We don't want to usurp anybody's control, but it needs to be within a timely fashion. And then there needs to be a reasonable appeal process...There's some things that we can work on.

"We can fix it. We can address it, where all sides kind of come together."

Carter couldn't say when the bills would be taken up again, but argued that — without the pressure of term limits — the Legislature had a real opportunity to find a compromise in the coming months rather than leave it to the next group of lawmakers.

"We've got homework to do," Carter said.

Last year, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows House members to serve up to up to 12 years instead of the three-term, six-year limit under the state's 1992 term limits amendment.

The committee's decision not to report the bills to the floor Tuesday was preceded by some public pushback by at least one Democratic House member, who called the legislation "dangerous" on Twitter Monday night.

"HB 4526-4528 take away local oversight and control on aggregate mining. The environmental impact of these bills will be a disaster," state Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City, said in a tweet.

The legislation seeks to address a roughly eight-year battle between aggregate mining communities seeking to set up shop in rural areas and the local communities barring permitting and zoning requests the mining operations need.

Under the legislation, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy would have authority over issuing permits for any aggregate mining operation with more than 1 million tons of material. Operations under 1 million tons could choose to get permitted through the local municipality where the potential mine is located or with the state environmental agency. Any mine with fewer than 5,000 tons of material would not be required to have a permit, according to the bill.

The bill would require aggregate mining companies to set aside $8,000 per acre for reclaiming the land after the sand and gravel has been extracted.

Groups in support of the bill pushed out statements early this week ahead of an expected vote, noting some union leaders and the executives of the "Big Three" counties — Macomb, Oakland and Wayne — supported the legislation.

Teamsters Joint Council 43 and the Michigan Laborers union announced Monday lawmakers' votes on the issue "will be featured as legislative scorecard votes,” said John Sellek, spokesperson for the Build It Michigan Strong Coalition, a group composed of several chambers of commerce, aggregates associations and labor unions.

Local government groups largely have opposed the bills as removing local control from communities. Environmental groups have argued there are not enough guardrails in the bills to protect water quality in wetlands where mining operations are frequently located.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments on Monday sent out an email to members urging them to call their lawmakers to oppose the bill, arguing "no local regulations could apply to sand and gravel mining operations" under the proposed language.

"This includes regulations that historically have been and should remain inherently local in nature, including hours of operation, truck routes, noise, dust control, and fencing," the group's Monday email said.

