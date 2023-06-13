Judge imposes $58,000 in sanctions on Karamo, others for Detroit election suit

A Wayne County judge has imposed $58,459 in sanctions on Michigan Republican Party chairwoman Kristina Karamo, the state party's lawyer and others because of a lawsuit they filed last year that claimed, without evidence, there was wrongdoing in Detroit's election.

In an order signed monday, Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny described the Oct. 26 suit, in which Karamo was the lead plaintiff, as "rife with speculation, an absence of facts and a lack of understanding of Michigan election statutes and Detroit absentee ballot procedures."

At the time, Karamo was the Republican nominee for secretary of state, a position that serves as Michigan's top election official. Two weeks after the suit was filed, Karamo lost to Democrat Jocelyn Benson by 14 percentage points before being elected state GOP chair in February.

"Plaintiffs merely threw out the allegation of 'corruption in Detroit' as the reason for disregarding the Michigan Constitution in this state's largest city," Kenny wrote in his order.

Karamo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The suit from Karamo and six other plaintiffs had asked the judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office. That's despite the fact the Michigan Constitution provides rights to no-reason absentee voting in-person or by mail.

Kenny's order imposed the sanctions jointly on the plaintiffs and the two lawyers involved in the case, Daniel Hartman and Alexandria Taylor of Romulus. Hartman is an attorney for the Michigan Republican Party. Taylor recently launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The original suit named Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the city's board of election inspectors as defendants. Kenny awarded the $58,459 to the clerk. The city's legal team, including attorney David Fink, had sought the sanctions.

Chris Thomas, Michigan's former elections director who has worked on Detroit's recent elections, called Kenny's order "appropriate."

"That lawsuit was really just nonsense," Thomas said, noting that it took the time of election officials and the court to resolve it.

Hartman was described as the Michigan Republican Party's "in-house counsel" during a media appearance this spring.

In his order, Kenny said the suit had alleged there was a lack of opportunity to monitor Detroit voters dropping off ballots in drop boxes. However, the judge said the drop boxes were covered by video cameras.

"The information could easily have been obtained from the Detroit Clerk's office but was not," Kenny wrote.

cmauger@detroitnews.com