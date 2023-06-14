House OKs bills making Juneteenth a public holiday in Michigan; four Republicans vote no

Lansing — The Michigan House voted 105-4 Wednesday in favor of legislation that recognizes June 19 as the Juneteenth public holiday observing the end of slavery in the U.S.

The Senate bill introduced by Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, would make the celebration of Juneteenth on June 19 a public holiday in Michigan, cementing the holiday into state law after it was declared a public holiday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer via executive directive last year. The date has been a holiday for state and court employees since Whitmer issued the directive.

Santana's bill was passed by the full Senate last month. The House's approval Wednesday means it will soon be on its way to Whitmer's desk for a likely signature.

A separate House bill introduced by Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit, also passed Wednesday and would commemorate Juneteenth as the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas in 1865. The proclamation, which freed slaves in Confederate-controlled areas of the U.S., was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, but it took two and a half years for the news to reach Texas.

In a speech on the House floor Wednesday, Scott said the legislation was important to fully recognize Black history in the U.S.

"This bill matters because history matters, because Black lives of yesteryear and also today matter," Scott said. "This bill matters because the truth of our history matters.”

The commemoration of the day established through Scott's bill "would encourage every individual in Michigan to pause on Juneteenth and reflect on the strong survival instinct of African-American slaves and the excitement and great joy with which African Americans first celebrated the emancipation from slavery."

Under Santana's bill, Juneteenth would become the 12th public holiday in Michigan.

There already are 21 other states that recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, and Congress in 2021 recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

The Republican lawmakers who voted against the bills included Reps. Steve Carra of Three Rivers, Neil Friske of Charlevoix, Matt Maddock of Milford and Josh Schriver of Oxford.

"There's still ongoing slavery in the world, all over the world," Maddock said. "I don't see a reason to celebrate until everyone is free."

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com