Michigan House votes along party lines to ban conversion therapy

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers voted along party lines Wednesday to approve bills that would prohibit mental health professionals from performing conversion therapy, a form of counseling or therapy seeking to get gay, lesbian or transgender children to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ban is specific to conversion therapy used on a minor and would apply to physicians, psychologists and licensed nurses, counselors, social workers and therapists. Similar bills are awaiting votes in the Michigan Senate.

Rep. Jason Hoskins, the Southfield Democrat who sponsored one of the bills, said he understood the allure of conversion therapy as youth struggled with a fear of rejection or repercussions, but he argued conversation therapy only led to harm.

"Let me be clear: Conversion therapy is not the answer," said Hoskins, who is gay. "It is a deceptive mirage that offers false promises, preying on our vulnerability and perpetuating self-hatred.”

Rep. Felicia Brabec, a Pittsfield Township Democrat who helped sponsor the bills, argued conversion therapy led to lasting harm for youth.

"Young people who undergo this heinous practice of conversion therapy are more likely to experience severe depression, anxiety, substance abuse, suicidal ideation and more attempts," Brabec said.

Republicans argued the measure sought to outlaw abusive practices that have long since been discredited, but risked trampling the free speech rights of licensed professionals.

Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, said he was opposed to any sort of child abuse and would entertain legislation limited to abusive practices. But he argued measures seeking to control speech between a physician and patient went too far.

"I've heard us discuss in this chamber how we must not interfere in the relationship between a health professional and a patient," Meerman said, referring to debates regarding abortion. "Yet, that is exactly what these bills do."

Conversion therapy, under the bills, includes counseling or therapy that seeks to change behavior or gender expression, or reduce sexual or romantic attractions toward a person of the same gender. It would not apply to counseling that is given to support a transitioning person, counseling that provides support or acceptance of a person, or interventions that are neutral to a person's sexual orientation that would prevent or address unlawful conduct.

The proposed law follows a 2021 executive directive from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that directed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to ensure state and federal funds are not used for conversion therapy on minors.

Any mental health professionals guilty of using conversion therapy are subject to "disciplinary action and licensing sanctions" under the legislation.

