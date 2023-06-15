College athletes could unionize under bill being considered by Michigan House

Lansing — College athletes at public universities would be free to unionize under a bill currently under consideration in the Michigan House.

Democratic state Rep. Carrie Rheingans of Ann Arbor argued in House committee Thursday that college athletes bring in money for universities but aren't given the same bargaining rights as other employees. Instead, she argued, they are often forced to treat their academic pursuits as second string to athletics.

While recent laws allowing college athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness help to compensate for their work in the arena, it's not enough, Rheingans said.

"It's really great for those few students who will be able to secure those contracts," Rheingans told the House Labor Committee Thursday. "Thousands of student-athletes in Michigan though — which are the vast majority — they will not be able to secure NIL contracts."

Rheingans' bill would designate public university students participating in intercollegiate athletics as "public employees" who are entitled to representation and collective bargaining. It would reverse a 2014 law that explicitly excluded college athletes from the definition of public employee, ruling out potential unionization rights among the athletes.

The bill faced immediate criticism Thursday from Republicans, who questioned how amateur athletes who are largely reimbursed via scholarship could unionize.

State Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, said he believed the bill represented a "slippery slope" that failed to recognize the "amateur aspect" of college sports.

"Then what happens? Are the UM football team going to go on strike?" Mueller asked. "... If you're a student-athlete and you're getting an education through the University of Michigan, either through skills in playing hockey or baseball or football, you are getting paid by your tuition and room and board and all that.

"If they're going to be pros, then pay them. But they're not. They're getting paid through scholarship."

Rheingans said several issues besides pay can be the subject of negotiations with a bargaining unit, such as working conditions, practice frequency or interference with exams or labs.

Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth, asked if there were documented cases of student-athletes unable to pursue the degrees they wanted because of the demands placed on them by coaches. Rheingans noted she wasn't aware of data showing as much but said there was anecdotal evidence of athletes being discouraged from certain degrees or certain labs because of practice demands.

"They're not 'athlete-students,' they're 'student-athletes,'" Rheingans said.

The allowance for unionization among student-athletes was part of a larger bill Rheingans pushed Thursday that would also allow graduate student research assistants and independent contractors to unionize.

A similar bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, is limited to graduate student research assistants and independent contractors, an effort to reverse a 2012 law that blocked graduate student research assistants from organizing at the University of Michigan by defining them as primarily students, not employees. The 2012 law cemented a policy held by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission dating back to 1981.

UM graduate student research assistants in 2011 tried to challenge the 1981 policy, but the then-Republican-led Legislature moved quickly to solidify the policy into law before a determination could be made.

"It was really born out of a political moment," Irwin said. "... There was a wave of anti-union legislation moving through, and this was one of them.”

Irwin said he chose not to include student-athletes in his bill because he felt the debate over research assistants and student-athletes were "different discussions."

Rheingans said she was open to removing student-athletes from her bill if it would make it easier to pass, but she said she'd likely be back with a stand-alone bill on student-athlete unionization in the future.

"I believe that the labor that they produce for the universities and institutions is important to recognize as labor," Rheingans said.

