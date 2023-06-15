Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: 'Confident' Michigan's presidential primary will be Feb. 27

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that Michigan's presidential primary will take place on Feb. 27, as currently scheduled, despite a push from Republicans to shift the date into early March.

Asked if there was any chance the primary election wouldn't occur on Feb 27 next year, Whitmer told reporters that she didn't believe there was. The remarks were her most direct yet to knock down hopes among GOP lawmakers that they could negotiate for a later date to comply with Republican National Committee rules.

"I signed the legislation," Whitmer said. "I am confident that’s how it will be.”

The governor didn't specify Thursday on how Michigan Democrats would make the primary happen on Feb. 27. On Feb. 1 of this year, she signed a bill to set Feb. 27, 2024, as the primary date to fit with a new voting order advanced by the Democratic National Committee that moved Michigan earlier.

Republicans opposed the change away from the second Tuesday in March.

The legislation, however, didn't get the required two-thirds support in the Senate to take effect immediately. That means the new date will take effect 90 days after the end of the year's session. Democrats seemingly would have to adjourn early because Feb. 27 is fewer than 90 days after the traditional adjournment time in late December or get enough Republicans to vote for immediate effect later this year.

A Feb. 27 presidential primary would violate national Republican rules that prevent most states from moving their elections before March 1. Violating the policy would mean Michigan Republicans likely get fewer delegates for the national GOP convention.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said on Wednesday that he's pushed for a March 2 presidential primary.

"You're making sure that you're not disenfranchising half of the state of Michigan," said Nesbitt, referring to the potential loss in delegates. "Republicans will have a competitive primary over the next year. If (President Joe) Biden is running for reelection, I doubt Democrats will.

"So why is it so important that they try to jam it on Republicans?"

Former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are among the Republicans seeking their party's presidential nomination.

The Michigan Republican Party has begun planning for the Feb. 27 primary. The state GOP committee approved a plan on Saturday to award the majority of the state's delegates in the race for the GOP presidential nomination based on the results of 13 district-level caucus meetings that would occur on March 2.

To avoid a substantial penalty from the national party, the Michigan GOP plans to award only 16 of 55 delegates based on the Feb. 27 primary's results, according to an amended resolution that went before the state committee Saturday.

The Republican National Committee still has to approve the Michigan party's plans.

