Suspect in UM, Ann Arbor indecent exposure, groping incidents arrested

A suspect in a series of indecent exposure and groping incidents on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus has been arrested, police said.

University police said Thursday they have canceled the crime alert and "the suspect in the case has been taken into custody."

Officials said last month that the incidents happened between about 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on May 30, 2023, near a university parking lot on Hubbard Road east of Murfin Avenue on the campus' north side.

They said a female student at 4:30 p.m. reported to police that while she was on the sidewalk near the parking lot, Lot NW10, an unknown man approached her with his genitals exposed and stimulating himself. He left the area in a black or dark blue sedan, she told officers.

A short time later, another female student reported she was walking in the same area when she saw a man looking at her from a vehicle. She said as she got closer the man exited the car with his pants around his knees. He approached her with his genitals exposed while stimulating himself, according to police. She continued on her way and saw the man return to his vehicle, a light yellow or silver sedan, and leave the area.

University police received a call at about 8:30 p.m. from another female student who reported that she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day in the same area. She told police the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. and that a man approached her from behind while she walked near Lot NW10. The man groped her through her clothing and she struck him with her umbrella across the face, she said.

Ann Arbor Police also said they received a report early Wednesday about a similar groping incident in the 1700 block of Broadway Street between Baits Drive and Plymouth Road. The location is about 230 yards north of where the incidents on the UM campus happened.

Police said they received the report at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, told officials the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman told investigators that an unknown man walked up from behind the woman and grabbed her left hip. He then walked away and got into a gray sedan that was parked on the street.

Ann Arbor Police said the man matches the description of the suspect connected to several incidents that happened around the same time on UM's campus.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez