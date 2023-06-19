Granholm sees 'additive jobs' in transition to electric vehicles

Birmingham — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm acknowledges that there are “fewer assembly jobs clearly for an EV,” but she expects the transition to electric vehicles will lead to more employment.

“If we are smart about getting this full battery supply chain, those are jobs are additive jobs, and so that's what's really exciting,” the former Michigan governor said at a Detroit Free Press Breakfast Series event on Monday morning in Birmingham. “This agenda is slated to create a million jobs a year for the next 10 years. And so Michigan is primed to be able to get that because you do want to create that industrial cluster that has the full supply chain.”

Michigan, home to the Detroit Three automakers and several tier-one auto suppliers, has seen billions of investment dollars spent to support EV production but so have others, including the southern states of Tennessee and Georgia.

To spur domestic investment, the federal government and states have increased incentive packages, but it remains to be seen how new auto opportunities will compare to the current jobs from wages to skill requirements.

The United Auto Workers is prepping now for a crucial set of negotiations this summer with Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV that will determine how blue-collar workers in the United States are affected by the electric future automakers are pitching with government backing. Battery plant workers at a GM and LG Energy Solution joint-venture plant are making about half of what GM workers under the UAW/GM international agreement make per hour.

The UAW has withheld its endorsement for President Joe Biden until it receives more support for a “just transition” to electric vehicles, The Detroit News first reported.

Electric vehicle sales are still just 6% of the market but they have been increasing as more models have become available. U.S. EV sales soared in 2022 past 800,000 for the first time, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates, increasing 65% from 2021.

To help increase consumer adoption of EVs, the federal government is pushing to build an additional 500,000 chargers by 2030.

“We wanted to solve the chicken and egg problem and this is what government partnership with the private sector does is to make sure that we are saturated enough so that we can make sure that people feel confident in buying electric vehicles,” Granholm said.

There’s now an issue of what standard exists for the charging connector. Automakers, except Tesla Inc., have been using the Combined Charging System or CCS connector for years. But, after Tesla offered up its reliable charging network with what it’s dubbed the North American Charging Standard connector, Ford and GM are switching to give their customers access to Tesla’s superchargers.

The federal government will still provide funding for chargers as long as there are CCS connectors available, Reuters reported.

Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden also approved last year billions of dollars in subsidies for electric vehicle production in the United States, including consumer incentives to purchase EVs and tax credits for companies that build batteries and produce critical minerals.

As Granholm spoke at the Monday event, protesters gathered outside the upscale Townsend Hotel, chanting loudly for the end of fossil fuel use.

Granholm acknowledged the gathering and said she “would be marching with them,” but “on the other hand, you cannot just flip a switch, because we have whole economies that have been built up around using fossil fuels.”

The goal is “to get to 100% clean electricity on the grid by 2035 and net zero by 2050” she said, which requires a transition.

“Understandably, people want us to get to that clean energy tomorrow, and we would love to do that, too,” she said. “And that's why we are so aggressively moving. But we do have 27 years to get to net zero.”

Part of that push includes encouraging manufacturers and consumers to consider clean energy alternatives by providing incentives to do so.

After much debate about the issue, Granholm, who has a gas stove, made it clear that the government is not trying to take away the appliance.

“There’s no ban on gas stoves,” she said, adding that the administration is encouraging manufacturers to make future stoves more efficient.

