Whitmer visits France, Germany for trade mission, troop visit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in France and Germany this week to drum up trade and visit servicemen from Michigan overseas.

Whitmer is scheduled to meet with French and German business leaders in the aerospace, defense, mobility and manufacturing industries, the governor said. She will also meet with German dignitaries to strengthen ties between Michigan and regional economies and governments.

"I will go anywhere, work with anyone, and compete with everyone to grow Michigan’s economy, bring supply chains home, and create good-paying, high-skilled jobs across our state," Whitmer said in a statement. "We are taking this opportunity to tell Michigan’s incredible story, build relationships that bring more jobs, investments, and the supply chain to Michigan, and spend time with the dedicated servicemembers deployed in the region to protect national security. Let’s keep working together to show the world that Michigan is the best place to live, work, and invest."

Whitmer is scheduled to meet with French and German business leaders in the aerospace, defense, mobility and manufacturing industries, the governor said. She will also meet with German dignitaries to strengthen ties between Michigan and regional economies and governments.

Officials said Whitmer will also visit Michigan servicemembers stationed in the region supporting regional and NATO partners. as Commander in Chief of the state's National Guard.

The trip comes weeks after her administration on May 31 unveiled its "Make it Michigan" economic development strategy, which aims to lure jobs and workers to the state as well as attract manufacturing and supply chains currently abroad.

"We continue to take Michigan’s message of global leadership in mobility, defense and advanced manufacturing sectors, international business tradition, openness to newcomers and our strong business environment across the globe," Quentin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement. The organization is a quasi-government agency that works with businesses to bring jobs to the state.

Details of the "Make It Michigan" plan are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, but officials said among its objectives are:

∎ Making "Michigan a top state for talent" with low unemployment, higher labor force participation, more training and stronger talent attraction,

∎ Making the state more competitive in research and development,

∎ And making Michigan communities more vibrant and attractive to workers and businesses by expanding access to and lowering the cost of child care, connecting homes and businesses to high-speed internet, redeveloping vacant or blighted properties, and bringing new life to main streets and downtowns.

It also comes a little more than a month after her last trip to Europe. In May, the governor met with government officials, business leaders and Michigan servicemen in Austria and Latvia.