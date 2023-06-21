Michigan Supreme Court to review strategy that curbed minimum wage, sick leave plans

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear arguments over whether a legislative maneuver that curtailed minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives was legal.

An ultimate decision from the high court could result in changes to Michigan's minimum wage, which has been following a slower, stepped increase enacted by the Legislature in 2018 instead of a more aggressive timeline envisioned by the groups collecting signatures for the effort.

The Court of Appeals ruled in January that the Legislature's effort to "adopt and amend" the proposals in the same session in 2018 was legal. The appellate decision blocked a minimum wage hike ordered by a lower court judge that would have increased the state’s rate from $3 to $8 an hour.

Michigan's current minimum wage is set at $10.10 an hour.

The appeals court ruled in January that the then-Republican-controlled Legislature had the constitutional authority to adopt the minimum wage and paid sick time initiatives before they went on the ballot and to later make changes to them on the House and Senate floors within the same session.

The Michigan Supreme Court in its Wednesday order said it would examine whether the Legislature's maneuver was constitutional and, if not, whether those laws remain in effect or in what fashion they remain in effect.

The high court has not yet set a date for oral arguments in the case.The debate dates back to 2018, when Michigan One Fair Wage circulated petitions for a ballot question that would increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022 from the $9.25 rate that was in place at the time. After minimum wage reached $12 an hour, it would be tied to inflation under the initial plan. The effort also would have gradually eliminated the state's tipped wage — a lower minimum wage for restaurant workers who make tips — and replace it with the minimum wage.

That same year, Michigan Time to Care gathered signatures for a proposal to require most employers to provide paid sick time to their workers.

The Legislature, rather than allowing the initiatives to get on the ballot, adopted the two initiatives before Election Day and returned after Election Day to amend the laws so that the initial proposals were significantly blunted.

By adopting and amending the proposals, legislators were able to pass the changes with simple majorities. If the efforts would have been adopted at the ballot box, the Legislature would have needed a three-fourths majority to make changes.

The changes to the proposals slowed the minimum wage increase so it wouldn't reach $12.05 until 2030 and removed the tie to inflation for future increases. It also axed the elimination of the tipped wage.

When it came to the paid sick leave law, lawmakers exempted small businesses that employed more than 1 million workers throughout the state.

Opponents to the maneuver argued the Legislature cannot adopt and amend a law within the same session. But the appellate panel in January ruled the Legislature was only required to delay 40 days before amendment.

One member of the appellate panel judges concurred with the majority opinion but argued the Legislature's decision to use the maneuver was "anti-democratic."

"If the individuals responsible for this maneuver ever wonder why public opinion polls consistently cast politicians low when it comes to the virtue of trust, they need look no further than what they did here," Judge Michael Kelly wrote. "It is a direct assault on one of the rights our founding fathers and the drafters of our state constitution held dear: the right of the citizens to petition their government."

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com