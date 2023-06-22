Charges filed in signature fraud scandal that knocked five out of gubernatorial primary

Lansing — At least three individuals face criminal charges in a wide-ranging signature fraud scandal that knocked five Republican gubernatorial candidates out of Michigan's primary race last year.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office filed charges Tuesday in 37th District Court in Warren against Shawn Wilmoth, Jamie Lynn Wilmoth and Willie Reed, according to online court records.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, faces more than two dozen charges including conducting a criminal enterprise, various counts of false pretenses, and forgery under Michigan’s election law. Jamie Lynn Wilmoth, 36, and Reed, 37, face similar charges.

The Wilmoths were married in June 2022 a little more than two weeks after the signature fraud allegations were referred to Nessel for criminal investigation, according to Macomb County records.

Nessel is expected to detail charges related to the investigation in a press conference Thursday morning in Lansing.

Five Republican candidates for governor could not get their names on the August 2022 primary ballot because the nominating petitions they turned into the state Bureau of Elections contained fraudulent voter signatures gathered by campaign contractors.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was a leading candidate in the GOP primary prior to the signature fraud scandal, said Thursday he appreciates the Democratic attorney general's work.

Signature fraud, he said, could affect any candidate regardless of party affiliation.

"Unfortunately, it is both the Michigan voters and the candidates who were victims because of their fraud," Craig told The Detroit News.

Businessman Perry Johnson, another GOP gubernatorial candidate knocked off the ballot last because of signature fraud, described what happened as "egregious."

Johnson, who is now running for the Republican presidential nomination, spent roughly $7.5 million on the failed gubernatorial campaign, only to be bounced off the primary ballot.

"It was one of the most devastating experiences of my life," Johnson told The News.

The charges, first reported by the Detroit Free Press, come a little more than a year after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office referred to Nessel a suspected forgery operation that compromised ballot placement for five of 10 Republican gubernatorial hopefuls. Benson’s office found those five candidates fell short of the needed 15,000 signatures to appear on the August primary ballot in part because of thousands of invalid signatures.

Benson’s office tracked 36 petition circulators who submitted “fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures." The Bureau of Elections estimated about 68,000 invalid signatures were submitted across 10 sets of nominating petitions.

Police raided Shawn Wilmoth’s home in June of last year in relation to the investigation into the signature fraud allegations.

Shawn Wilmoth was accused by Craig’s campaign of being involved in a signature forgery scandal that kept the Republican gubernatorial candidate off of the August primary ballot. Instead, Craig filed to run unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate.

In a civil lawsuit last year, Craig said his main signature contractor, Vanguard Field Strategies, subcontracted with In Field Strategies on the premise that the signature collection firm would secure signatures with an at least 70% validity rate. But In Field Strategies “secretly” and “recklessly” subcontracted with a company run by Shawn Wilmoth who “used another man as its ‘front’” named Willie Reed, according to the complaint.

Reed served as In Field’s “Michigan manager” and used Shawn Wilmoth’s circulators to collect signatures ultimately deemed fraudulent, the complaint said.

At $13 a signature, the group submitted a total of 14,310 signatures for Craig's campaign, of which about 9,879 were fully examined to show they were invalid — leaving Craig's campaign with a 30% validity rate, the lawsuit alleged.

Shawn Wilmoth previously pleaded guilty to two counts of election fraud in 2011, according to a Florida TV station. Shawn Wilmoth told the station he was convicted of "two counts of false statements on (a) required form."

Besides Craig and Johnson, nominating petitions also were rejected for GOP gubernatorial candidates that included Grand Haven financial advisor Michael Markey, entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg and Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown.

In a statement Thursday, Brown, who withdrew from the race after hearing of the fraud, thanked the attorney general’s office for its work on the investigation and family and friends for their support.

“The coming months will shed light on the alleged actions of this group that caused significant disruption of the electoral process in 2022,” Brown said.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com