Michigan Senate votes to ban child marriage after Republican claims he was censored

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday morning to ban child marriage after state Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, criticized the proposal and alleged he was being censored by Democratic leadership.

The 10-bill package the Senate approved would remove from Michigan law a provision that currently allows someone who is 16 or 17 years old to enter into a marriage contract as long as they have the written consent of one of their parents.

Before the votes, Courtney Kosnik of Ann Arbor stood outside the Senate chamber, encouraging lawmakers to support the ban on child marriage. At the age of 16, her mother agreed to have her marry a 28-year-old man, Kosnik said.

"I was poor, very poor. He was definitely from a better off family. And he convinced my mother that he could provide a better upbringing for me than she could," Kosnik said.

Twenty-three years later, Kosnik was able to get out of the marriage after successfully applying for a credit card that allowed her to hire an attorney, she said.

"We make children wait to become adults," she said. "We tell them they have to be 18 to vote. They have to be 16 to drive. They have to be 21 to smoke or drink ... The reality is children should not be in an adult situation in a legal contract."

The Senate approved the main bill by a vote of 36-0 with one lawmaker, Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, absent and another, Runestad, not voting out of protest.

"I oppose marriage under the age of sexual consent," Runestad said at one point Thursday. "This bill has nothing to do with it. You can still have sex and you can still have children. You simply can't get married the way the bill is currently written."

Michigan's minimum age of consent for sexual contact is 16.

Shortly before the votes, Runestad attempted to tie the legislation to a Republican-backed bill to outlaw providing puberty-blocking drugs or genital gender reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years of age. The Senate rejected Runestad's amendment. Still, he brought it up in discussing the child marriage ban in a speech on the Senate floor.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, who was leading Senate session, ruled that Runestad's remarks weren't related to the topic on the Senate's agenda and hit his gavel.

"Senator, you're out of order," Moss said.

"Censorship," Runestad yelled in response.

Afterward, Runestad said he didn't vote on the main bill out of protest and contended Democrats were saying it's OK to ban marriage under the age of 18 but not OK to ban puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

"I wasn't going to give the media the ammunition they were looking for on this," Runestad said during an interview.

The Michigan House approved a similar package on Wednesday. Each chamber would have to approve the other's to send the bills to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said thousands of Michigan children have been married. The ban was something lawmakers should have tackled a long time ago, Anthony said.

