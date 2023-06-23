Nessel loses round with Eli Lilly over insulin pricing

A state court ruled Thursday that Michigan case law bars Attorney General Dana Nessel from investigating drug company Eli Lilly's insulin pricing — a largely expected ruling that brings the attorney general one step closer to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Nessel announced an investigation into the drug company's high insulin costs in January 2022. But she acknowledged at the time that she would first need the Michigan Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling that bars investigations of an entity already regulated by a separate state or federal agency.

Eli Lilly is regulated by both the Federal Drug Administration and the Michigan Board of Pharmacy, neither of which have authority over pricing.

A 3-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday concluded it could not sidestep the high court's precedent on the matter, opening a path for Nessel to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

"Our Supreme Court is responsible for overturning its own precedent and can do so if it chooses," Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, Stephen Borrello and Mark Boonstra wrote.

Neither Nessel nor Eli Lilly immediately responded to requests for comment.

In order to start an investigation under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, Nessel's office must petition the court with a formal petition for investigative subpoenas. Those were filed in January 2022 and challenged by Eli Lilly, launching the nearly two year court fight over the attorney general's authority to investigate Eli Lilly.

Last year, Nessel argued the risk of a protracted court fight was worth the immediate task of investigating insulin prices and the long-term ability of state investigators to tackle reviews of other industries regulated by other oversight bodies.

"It’s worth challenging these decisions because, quite honestly, we can’t do worse," Nessel said last year. "If we lose, we’re in the exact position we are right now.”

The limits placed on the Michigan Consumer Protection Act via Supreme Court decisions in 1999 and 2007 have long been a source of frustration for the attorney general's office, which is tasked with consumer protection.

The decisions have effectively blocked the office from investigating under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act other regulated licensed industries such as nursing homes, construction companies or medical professionals.

