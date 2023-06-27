Michigan House Democrats narrowly advance bills allowing carpool lanes on I-75

Lansing — The Michigan House on Tuesday voted 56-52 on legislation that would allow the Michigan Department of Transportation to designate certain lanes for the exclusive use of high occupancy vehicles, also referred to as carpool lanes.

The change would apply only to new road construction projects moving forward and would be marked by signage to let drivers know which lanes are reserved and during which time periods. The legislation was approved on a near line vote with Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, voting no and Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, voting yes.

The change, MDOT has argued, is needed for the agency to authorize and enforce HOV lanes built into an Interstate 75 rebuild in Oakland County. The project's federal funding requires the existence of high occupancy vehicle lanes, but current state law bars the agency from building them, said Rep. Nate Shannon, the Sterling Heights Democrat who helped sponsor the legislation.

"If we don't put that HOV lane in there on I-75 then potentially we might have to send back up to $40 million," Shannon said.

There was no floor debate, but State Rep. Tom Kunse, a Clare Republican who owns a trucking company, was the lone lawmaker to vote against the HOV lane legislation in committee.

"I don't like the idea that all of us pay for it and only some of us get it," Kunse told The Detroit News.

Kunse cited the U.S. 23 flex lane as a reason why he opposes a lane on I-75 with passenger restrictions during certain hours of the day.

"We have this lane there all the time and they use it so sporadically," he said.

The bills head next to the Senate for approval.

The legislation would allow any vehicle with more than one individual or buses to use the designated lane during specified time periods, such as at rush hour. High occupancy vehicle lanes typically are used to encourage ride share and other programs to both cut down on traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

“This bill will help reduce pollution in our state and help limit excess noise by encouraging Michiganders to carpool, reducing the number of vehicles on our highways at a time," said Rep. Sharon MacDonell, a Troy Democrat who helped sponsor the legislation.

Under the legislation, MDOT would create a new high occupancy vehicle lane in a new construction project by issuing a traffic control order and installing devices — such as signs and markings — to alert drivers to the designation. Violation of the HOV lane restrictions would carry a civil fine.

The HOV criteria would not apply to authorized emergency vehicles, motorcycles or other exceptions made by the transportation department.

The specific I-75 rebuild in need of the allowance is a section of the expressway in Oakland County between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard and between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and 12 Mile Road, where an additional travel lane is planned.

The lanes would be restricted from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com