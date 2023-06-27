Lawmakers finalize bills to allow alcohol sales at college sports, early voting

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers approved a bevy of bills Tuesday, ahead of their summer break, including measures to allow alcohol sales at university sporting events and enable in-person early voting ahead of Election Day.

The Michigan House passed the proposal to permit universities to sell alcohol at games in a vote of 85-23. The Senate OKed the bill on June 14, meaning it will soon be sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

Similarly, the House and Senate both signed off Tuesday on a nine-bill package to bring at least nine days of early voting to Michigan. The legislation is intended to implement a November ballot proposal that added new voting rights to the state Constitution.

Lawmakers have described the early voting bills as a "generational change." Under the bills, local clerks could come together to operate early voting sites across the state.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate are working this week to finalize a new state budget, which is expected to amount to about $80 billion, and to send a variety of bills to Whitmer before departing Lansing for the summer.

After a rush of activity over the first six months of the year, the Michigan House and Senate have only six session days planned for July and August. Democrats won control of the two chambers for the first time in 40 years in November.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township, said she expected the House and Senate would push the budget through Wednesday. She said Tuesday morning that the chambers wanted to give staff enough time to draft the bills without pushing session into the late hours.

“This the first time the Democrats have had a trifecta in 40 years,” Witwer said. “And we’ve just taken our time to make sure we have a really great budget for the people.”

The details of the financial plan were expected to be released Wednesday.

The Legislature has set a self-imposed deadline of July 1 to approve a budget each year.

Alcohol at university sports

The bill nearing Whitmer's desk would broadly permit alcohol sales at up to 100 days of "intercollegiate athletic scheduled events," meaning sales could occur at a variety of stadiums, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer venues.

The bill would also allow alcohol sales for five days at other events, each year.

As it stands now, 11 of the 14 universities in the Big Ten conference allow alcohol sales, Marlon Lynch, MSU's vice president and chief safety officer, told a Senate committee earlier this month. The three that don't are Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and the University of Nebraska, he said.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, said Michigan had become an outlier compared with the rest of the Big Ten conference, and universities wanted to be able to sell alcohol.

"They think it increases the fan experience and that actually some people have come to them kinda puzzled that they are not able to do this at Michigan venues," McCann said previously.

Juneteenth holiday advanced

On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate advanced a proposal to make Juneteenth a public holiday to Whitmer's desk.

Under the bill, each year, June 19 would commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth would join a list of 11 other holidays as "public holidays" in state law. Those holidays include New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Independence Day.

Generally, on public holidays, state government offices, courts and banks are closed.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, passed the House and Senate with overwhelming support. In June 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Cherry bill curbs deer harvest penalties

Legislation from Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, would require deer hunters to report a kill within 72 hours or face a civil fine of up to $150. The bill passed 61-47 in the House Tuesday and previously passed the Senate.

The measure would curb a controversial rule that emerged from the Michigan Natural Resources Commission last year and punished the failure to report a deer harvest with a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 90 days or fines of $50 to $500.

Opponents said the penalties were too harsh. The state Department of Natural Resources, in enforcing the rule last hunting season, said it planned to focus on education rather than penalties.

