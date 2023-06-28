Michigan lawmakers advance $82B budget plan; floor votes expected later today

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers advanced an $82-billion budget plan Wednesday after weeks of negotiations in the Capitol that would boost funding for K-12 schools and universities while distributing hundreds of millions of dollars for special projects across the state.

In Wednesday afternoon votes, two committees sent the budget bills to the full House and Senate. The bills are expected to be voted within the next few hours. The plan marks the first Democratic-controlled budget in about 40 years and a record level of spending. Michigan's current year budget amounted to $76 billion when it was signed into law last summer.

The budget, if approved, would represent an increase in many state department budgets as well as at least $750 million in specialized in-district projects, sometimes referred to as pork barrel spending. But, in some cases, the increased spending is less than what was initially proposed and less than officials initially requested.

The budget report adopted in committee Wednesday would raise the state's overall sharing of sales tax revenue with cities, villages and townships, but would come in lower than what was initially proposed by the governor, House and Senate. Local governments have complained about consistent underfunding over the last couple decades.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had proposed a 5% ongoing, 5% one-time increase in revenue sharing, plus another 7% one-time increase for public safety initiatives. The total increase would have amounted to $44.9 million.

But the conference report approved Wednesday gave a much smaller increase of 5% ongoing and 2% one-time for public safety initiatives. The net increase amounts to $19.6 million.

Among the budget's millions of dollars in earmarks, about $150 million would help restart the Palisades nuclear plant in southwest Michigan. The nuclear plant’s owner, Holtec, is attempting to reverse the plant's decommissioning and had asked the state for a $300 million commitment to help with the effort.

The Palisades funding in Wednesday’s budget is contingent on federal support for the facility's restart.

The plan would increase per-pupil funding for Michigan schools by $611 million. The per-student allowance will go from $9,150 to $9,608, a $458 or 5% increase. Whitmer had planned a 5% hike while the House proposed 4% and the Senate proposed 6%.

The House and Senate had disagreed on how to handle virtual schools going forward. In the past, under GOP control, they've been funded at 100% of the per-pupil rate of traditional students, but Democrats have called for cutting their allocations. The final funding plan will keep cyber schools funded at $9,150 per student, not providing them the increase other traditional schools will get.

The legislation also increases operations funding for Michigan's universities by 6.4% or $99 million.

The Michigan Legislature has a self-imposed July 1 deadline to send an annual financial plan to Whitmer each year. That deadline falls on Saturday this year.

Whitmer started this year's budget process in February when she unveiled a $79 billion proposal that featured $500 million for a program designed to attract economic development projects and significant funding boosts for K-12 schools and universities.

In May, state officials dropped revenue projections by about $1.8 billions because of a series of tax relief measures that were put in place earlier this year. The budget proposals that have advanced in Lansing weren't significantly impacted by the change in expectations due to the state's healthy financial surplus.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com