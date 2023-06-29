Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Nassar-inspired bills aimed at preventing abuse

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed on Thursday six bills that supporters argued will prevent child abuse by requiring new training materials and banning individuals in positions of power from stopping the reporting of crimes.

Lawmakers initially developed the proposals in 2018 in response to former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual misconduct scandal, according to a statement from the office of state Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, one of the sponsors of the bills.

"This legislation is long overdue, and its enactment will protect Michiganders from abuse at the hands of authority figures in our schools, athletic programs and medical settings," Rogers said.

Whitmer's office announced the signing of the bills in a Thursday press release.

"We have all seen the devastating impacts of ongoing, unreported abuse," Whitmer said. "As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me, and I will work with anyone to protect Michigan children.”

The new laws ban people from intentionally using their professional positions of authority over another person to prevent the reporting of certain crimes, such as criminal sexual conduct or child abuse. Other bills approved by the governor will require the state to revoke permanently the license of a health professional convicted of engaging in sexual contact or sexual penetration under the pretext of medical treatment.

Also, another new policy will require the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to develop training materials for individuals who are required, because of their jobs, to report suspected child abuse or neglect and make the materials publicly available on its website.

"These long overdue measures will protect and empower sexual assault survivors, prevent others from being victimized and hold offenders accountable," said Angela Povilaitis, who was the lead Nassar prosecutor and staff attorney for the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board.

Nassar is the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of young women, teenage and prepubescent girls under the guise of medical treatment.

He eventually pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham and Eaton counties involving nine victims, and to federal charges in connection with collecting 37,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer. He was effectively sentenced to life in prison.

Since February 2018, Michigan lawmakers have been advancing bills inspired by Nassar's crimes and the failures of those around him to prevent them.

