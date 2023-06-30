Hertel leaves job in Whitmer's office ahead of expected run for Congress

Lansing — Former Michigan state Sen. Curtis Hertel stepped down from his position as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's director of legislative affairs Friday ahead of a likely campaign for a key U.S. House seat.

In the coming days, Hertel, a Democrat from East Lansing, is expected to announce his bid in the 7th District, which represents the Lansing area. The seat is currently held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Whitmer's office announced Hertel's departure in a Friday statement after he helped negotiate a new $82 billion state budget that passed the Legislature Wednesday. Whitmer thanked Hertel for working to bring tax relief and "to create thousands of good-paying American jobs."

"I am so grateful to my friend Curtis Hertel, Jr. for his service to the State of Michigan and for everything he has done bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make a real difference in people’s lives," Whitmer said.

In May, The Detroit News reported that Democrats were increasingly focusing on Hertel as their candidate in the battleground 7th District. In 2022, Republican Tom Barrett, a former state senator from Charlotte, lost to Slotkin by 5 percentage points. Barrett is gearing up for another bid in 2024.

The 7th District covers Ingham, Livingston, Clinton and Shiawassee counties along with parts of Eaton, Oakland and Genesee counties.

Barrett and Hertel frequently clashed over policies as they served together in the state Senate from 2019 through 2022, and both were among the most outspoken members of their caucuses.

"If I was responsible for that budget, I'd resign, too," Barrett tweeted about Hertel on Friday, referencing the $82 billion budget.

Some Republican legislators have criticized the record spending plan as being irresponsible, but it did get votes of support from a handful of GOP lawmakers. Democrats have described the budget as historic, emphasizing its spending on K-12 education and community projects around the state.

Hertel helped lead Senate Democrats' campaign operations in 2022 as they won control of the state Senate for the first time in 40 years. His father, Curtis Hertel Sr., served as a Michigan House speaker. His wife, Elizabeth Hertel, is director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Patti Tremblay will become Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs. She previously served as the governor's deputy director of legislative affairs.

Whitmer also announced Friday that Phil Roos will be the new director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Roos most recently worked as the CEO of Upland, a strategic foresight, strategy and innovation consultancy that he founded in 2015, according to the governor's office.

Roos is a former president of the board of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. The organization applauded his appointment in a statement.

"Phil’s leadership on our board of directors over the past 12 years has been transformational, guiding our organization to be one of the most effective nonpartisan political environmental organizations in the country," said Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

The environmental department's past director, Dan Eichinger, resigned in April.

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed.