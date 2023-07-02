Slow funding for Soo Locks project could lead to delays, higher costs

The federal government is on track to underfund the mega-project to build a new lock at the Soo for the second year in a row, which could potentially force delays of when the project is completed and further balloon its price tag beyond $3.2 billion.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it needs $629 million in fiscal 2024 to stay on track to finish the project in Sault Ste. Marie on time in 2030, but the Biden administration proposed $235 million in its budget plan or 37% of what the Army Corps could spend.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman and John James of Michigan had requested an additional $394 million to close the funding gap, but the House Appropriations Committee recently approved a spending bill that reduced that earmark to just $22.4 million, which would mean a total of $257.4 million for the project next year if approved.

That’s not final yet, however. Congress is likely months from finalizing spending bills, and the Senate Appropriations Committee hasn’t marked up its energy and water legislation yet. But stakeholders following the project said the likelihood of Congress providing the full $629 million in funding next year is slim at this stage, in part because of an overall smaller Army Corps budget proposal and the relatively low request for the project itself.

“I don’t think they’ll get the full amount of capability in this current budget environment,” said Jim Weakley of the Great Lakes Maritime Task Force and the Lake Carriers Association, which represents U.S.-flagged Great Lakes fleet.

Even Mollie Mahoney, the project's manager for the Army Corps, described the $629 million in funding as a "big ask."

"While our project is a priority for the Corps of Engineers and the administration, there's a lot of priorities," Mahoney said. "There's a lot of projects that need money out there."

But James, a first-term lawmaker in Shelby Township, and other lawmakers suggested they're not giving up the funding fight just yet.

“I was proud to have worked with General Jack Bergman to secure $22.4 million in appropriations funding to enhance the functionality of the locks, and I look forward to concurrently demanding that the federal government treat the Soo Locks as the vital national security asset that it is in the future,” James said in a statement.

Roughly $1.652 billion has been allocated to the project so far.

'A unicorn project'

Not securing full funding in 2024 for the new lock would be a problem in part because of how the contract is structured. The Army Corps has locked in pricing for upcoming stages or “options” required to complete the project, but that pricing is due to expire after set periods of time. That includes an upcoming Sept. 30 deadline when pricing expires on a $235 million segment of work to construct the concrete walls for the new lock chamber.

Contract options expiring before they’re awarded would force the Army Corps to renegotiate a potentially new price and schedule with the contractor for that work, which could mean that prices potentially go up and possibly a longer timeline for completion of the project, officials said.

“It is possible that may not result in an overall increase to the cost of the project. It depends on if the amount budgeted for contingencies is enough to cover it and other potential cost increases to the project. It is hard to tell," Weakley said. "It literally is a unicorn project. No one has done something like this since the 1960s."

Aides to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said she’s working to avoid jeopardizing the project’s timeline, in part by seeking to secure additional funding through the Army Corps’ work plan ― a separate pot of money allocated for Army Corps projects ― and in future budgets beyond 2024.

When the White House first released Biden's budget proposal in March, there was no construction line item at all for the Soo Locks project ― only a $235 million reserve fund that Corps leaders said was for projects facing cost increases.

The agency later revised its budget to reclassify the $235 million for construction at the Soo Locks, which followed a call that Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, had with a top Biden budget official, Shalanda Young, in March, Peters' office said.

Peters is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chairs the Commerce Subcommittee on Transportation, Maritime, Freight and Ports. He told The Detroit News that even a temporary shutdown of one lock would have "devastating" impacts on Great Lakes commerce, national supply chains and national security, "which is why I’m pushing to secure the full funding needed for this project.”

Construction on schedule

After a mild winter, construction on the new lock is currently on schedule in the Soo, with laborers this summer continuing work on the second and third phases of the project, located in a remote area of the Upper Peninsula on the international border with Canada.

The Army Corps' plans call for a new 1,200-foot-long lock to mirror the aging Poe lock, which is the only one at the shipping complex big enough to handle the largest Great Lakes freighters that carry 71% of the tonnage that traverses the corridor.

An unscheduled outage of the Poe lock could disrupt the nation's supply chain for steel, affecting automobile, appliance and heavy equipment manufacturing and, within six months, lead to 11 million lost jobs and $1.1 trillion in economic impact, the government says. The new lock under construction would provide redundancy, so cargo could keep moving in the case of an unexpected outage of the aging Poe, built in 1968.

The main cargoes moving through the locks are taconite (iron ore) and coal coming from western Lake Superior to ports on the lower lakes, as well as grain and limestone aggregate, according to the Army Corps.

Ten steel mills in the Great Lakes region depend on the taconite from mines in upper Minnesota and the U.P. carried by vessels through the shipping lock complex on the St. Mary's River that connects Lake Superior to the lower Great Lakes.

Early last year, it was thought the Corps had all the funding it needed to finish the new lock. Stabenow and Peters announced in January 2022 that they'd secured the whole of the project's funding, drawing from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure package and another spending measure.

The cost hike became apparent weeks later when Army Corps officials opened the bids from contractors and realized how far off their estimations were due to soaring inflation, market conditions and other factors.

The new cost exceeded what lawmakers had authorized the Army Corps to spend, so officials last fall had to ask Congress to reauthorize the project at $3.2 billion ― more than triple the $944 million price tag put forward by the Army Corps during the Trump administration in 2018.

Mahoney, the Army Corps' project manager, attributed the soaring price tag to a multitude of factors, from record inflation to the nationwide labor shortage to design modifications like adding a hands-free mooring system, which is a safety upgrade.

"This is definitely something that the Corps is experiencing and other projects, though not quite to this magnitude," she said. "The impact to our project was magnified because of the location and the timing of our project. Spring of 2022 was not a good time to lock in construction pricing."

For example, the cost of raw steel went from 46 cents a pound in 2018 to $1.50 a pound in 2022, increasing costs for steel rebar alone on the project by $40 million, Mahoney said.

Building the new lock will require 500 workers on site at the height of construction, requiring the contractor to pull laborers in from farther away than expected, from places like Detroit, Milwaukee or St. Louis, which drove up labor rates.

A labor camp under construction at the former Kincheloe Air Force Base is meant to house up to 100 workers by month's end, with more units to be added next year, Army Corps spokeswoman Carrie Fox said. Workers also must obtain certain security clearances to be on site due to the sensitive nature of the site.

"That means that a whole other level of coordination and effort on the part of the contractor that just reduces your ability to be nimble in bringing new workers in on a dime," Mahoney said.

Finally, the Army Corps made some early assumptions in estimating the project's costs that failed to account for the unique challenges to construction, productivity and material staging posed by building a mega project in such a remote location: An island separated from land by two active navigation channels, Mahoney said.

"The impacts of building a lock in this location were not fully realized. It's like buying a house without a comp. There is no comp. There's no other project like this," she said. "Hindsight is 20/20, but there were some impacts to productivity that probably should have been caught earlier."

What could help close funding gap?

The prospects for making up the project’s funding gap could depend in part on an updated 2018 economic analysis that the Corps is aiming to complete in late July. That initial analysis in 2018 allowed the Soo project to finally compete for construction funding after years in limbo.

It recognized the strategic and national security importance of the lock system and emphasized a 2015 U.S. Department of Homeland Security report that found no alternative transportation mode exists for getting iron ore from Minnesota mines to steel mills on the lower Great Lakes.

Mahoney has said the Corps is not revisiting the assumptions or methods used in the 2018 analysis and will only reprice what's known as the Escanaba alternative to bypass the locks.

That involves reexamining the cost in today's dollars of constructing two rail lines 329 miles from Duluth, Minnesota, to Escanaba, Michigan, as well as the cost of expanding the Port of Escanaba to handle the increased tonnage, plus the cost to operate and maintain the Escanaba port facility.

"We have spent some time more thoroughly updating that cost to actually build out Escanaba more thoroughly than what was done back in 2018," Mahoney said.

If the update boosts the project's benefit-cost ratio to 1.0 or higher, that would allow it to better compete for funding alongside other Army Corps projects at the White House Office of Budget and Management, which drafts the president’s budget each year, Mahoney said. OMB uses the scores to compare Corps projects.

"It'll make it easier to compete and, yeah, hopefully, OMB will be able to see the project differently," she said.

Even if the benefit-cost ratio stays below 1.0, Mahoney stressed that officials all the way up the leadership chain at the Army Corps are “very much so” committed to the project, given its national security implications.

Given the importance of the benefit-cost ratio to the OMB, Weakley remains frustrated at how the Corps calculated it. He dug out a Corps study from 2016 that estimated the Escanaba alternative at $8 billion but said Corps economists had only considered the cost of building out a fraction of the railroad.

“The flawed BCR, in my opinion, will continue to haunt this project and reduce the likelihood of efficient funding in the future,” Weakley said, referring to the benefit-cost ratio. “Even if they update the costs using the same cost escalations experienced by the new lock and end up with the exact same BCR, they have still handicapped the project and could result in an insufficient funding stream.”

Though the funding pace is “slow,” Steve Fisher at the American Great Lakes Ports Association stressed that Michigan’s delegation and other Great Lakes lawmakers support the project. He noted that both the Biden and Trump administrations — Trump is running for president again — also backed the project.

Even if the benefit-cost ratio falls or stays the same, Fisher said it’s unlikely that Soo Locks funding would dry up altogether, noting the political consequences and the $1.6 billion already allocated.

“We’ve all just got to keep trudging forward. I hope the congressional delegation has the stamina to keep pushing,” Fisher said.

“They have so far. There are so many members who aren’t with us anymore — Carl Levin, Bart Stupak and all these different legislators from Michigan who have pushed this project for decades. The good news is it’s half-built, half-funded, and that gives us momentum.”

