GOP's Barrett declares U.S. House campaign for mid-Michigan swing seat

Former Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett announced a second bid for Congress late Sunday in a key mid-Michigan swing district national Republicans are targeting to flip next year.

The seat in Michigan's 7th District is up for grabs because U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, is pursuing a Senate bid. Barrett lost to Slotkin last fall by 5 percentage points in what was one of the most expensive U.S. House races nationwide.

Barrett, an Iraq veteran from Charlotte, is the first Republican to declare for the seat. He's expected to face a former Senate colleague, Curtis Hertel of East Lansing, in the race. Hertel is expected to announce his campaign soon.

Barrett's launch video calls the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 an "embarrassing surrender" and warns of China "building our factories, spying on us and corrupting our children." It also shows footage of Barrett visiting the southern border in McAllen, Texas, to emphasize the fentanyl epidemic and lamenting the rate of violent crime in Lansing.

"I'm not done yet. Today, I'm asking for your vote and your support to represent you in Congress. I'll stand firm against giving your tax dollars to Chinese corporations, just like I did in Lansing," Barrett says in the video.

"I'll vote to make our communities safe, secure the border, get fentanyl off our streets, grow our economy and get the government out of the way so every American can reach their full potential. I'm not running to be the lesser of two evils. I'm running because I want to leave my children in an America worth defending."

Barrett's campaign said Sunday they believe the 7th District offers House Republicans the best opportunity to pick up a seat in the Midwest, given President Joe Biden's poor approval ratings and his handling of the economy.

The 7th District covers Ingham, Livingston, Clinton and Shiawassee counties along with parts of Eaton, Oakland and Genesee counties.

Based on the 2020 election results, Biden would have won the new 7th District by less than a percentage point. Former President Donald Trump would have won it by 1 point in 2016.

Barrett, 42, grew up in Madison Heights. He joined the Army at 18 and served 22 years overall, retiring last year in part over his refusal to get the COVID vaccine mandated for service members.

He went to Western Michigan University. After completing helicopter flight school in 2011, he worked in the executive office of state Treasurer Andy Dillon, a Democrat, during Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, serving on the board of the State Land Bank Authority. He narrowly won his first race for state House in 2014 and served through 2022.

Barrett last year pitched himself to voters as a family guy and conservative who would be a check on the White House, blaming Slotkin and Democrats for record levels of inflation, and for gas and home heating prices hurting family budgets.

He was greatly outspent by Slotkin, who repeatedly hit Barrett for voting against the new electric vehicle battery plant coming to his Senate district in Delta Township, a GM joint venture that was supported by $824 million in incentives, which he called corporate welfare.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called Barrett a "loser" after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last week.

“Tom Barrett is just another rubber-stamp for the extreme MAGA Republican agenda," said DCCC spokesperson Courtney Rice in a statement.

"Whether it’s opposing abortion even in cases of rape or incest, or attempting to stand in the way of creating new manufacturing jobs, Michiganders will once again reject Tom Barrett’s extreme, anti-middle class candidacy.”

Last year's Barrett-Slotkin matchup was among the most expensive in the country. The ad-tracking firm AdImpact found the $36.6 million spent in advertising on the race was the most spent on any U.S. House race in the country.

