New bill would let Canadian snowbirds stay longer in U.S.

Washington ― A new bill in Congress would extend the deadline on the amount of time that Canadians who own or rent a home in the U.S. may stay by two months.

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act would allow Canadian citizens over 50 who lease or own a residence in the United States to stay up to 240 days per year, according to a bill summary. Current law limits Canadian visitors to six months (182 days) in the U.S. per year.

The House bill, led by U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and Greg Stanton, D-Arizona, would also prohibit the Canadians from working for American employers or seeking public aid while in the country and says they would maintain their non-resident tax status.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet has co-sponsored the bill, as well as several Florida and Illinois lawmakers. Bergman, a Republican, represents the Upper Peninsula and the northern part of the Lower Peninsula.

"This Canadian Snowbird Act is common sense legislation that will allow Canadian homeowners and property owners in the U.S. more opportunities to visit and contribute to our economy," Bergman said in a statement."Following an unprecedented closure of the northern border, this bill will help rejuvenate tourism and provide opportunities for our neighbors to the north to spend more time here in the U.S."

A companion bill that would create a nonimmigrant visa for qualifying Canadians was introduced in the Senate in February by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

Canadian citizens generally do not have to have visitor, business, transit or other visas to enter the United States, either from Canada or from other countries, according to the U.S. Embassy in Canada. But the process is different for Canadians removed from the United States or who have a criminal record, including for driving under the influence.

mburke@detroitnews.com