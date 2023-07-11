Harper kicks off Senate campaign with Detroit rally

Detroit — A day after declaring a run for Senate, actor and business owner Hill Harper kicked off his campaign with a rally in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, criticizing some politicians for not being "for the people."

"I couldn't be more proud to be here and to see this kind of turn out," Harper said. "It really reinforces the idea that folks want real representation. They haven't totally checked out of our democracy. They just want real representation. And Washington, D.C., shouldn't be picking our next U.S. senator."

The Believe in Better rally drew a crowd of hundreds to Cadillac Square for what was Harper's first public appearance as a candidate for public office. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate, running against three-term U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing, among others.

Several leaders from southeast Michigan spoke in support of Harper at the event including Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull, American Postal Workers Union Detroit President Keith Combs and Fems For Dems Founder Lori Goldman.

Harper, an Iowa native, was introduced to the crowd by his mother, Dr. Marilyn Harper, a physician. The themes of freedom and justice recurred throughout Harper's speech.

"The history, the founding of our country is founded in this idea of freedom. Yet if you look at the systemic history of our country, from then until now, it's been a very reluctant promise of freedom," Harper said. "There have been systemic forces at bay, that have worked hard to pull the freedom back from people."

Harper called the U.S. Supreme Court "corrupt" and vowed to "fight back" against the high court's decisions last month striking down race-based college admissions and student loan debt relief, if elected. He also voiced concerns about recent ethics scandals involving the justices.

Among other promises, he vowed to bring about easier access to federal funding for small nonprofit organizations and small businesses, as well as ensuring equitable healthcare and reducing student loan debt for borrowers.

He criticized leading nonprofit organizations like the American Red Cross and United Way for having "no problem getting billions," while leaving local nonprofits behind.

"Even though there are billions and billions of dollars of federal grant money, how come it never makes it to the independent nonprofits that are really doing your work on the ground?" Harper said Tuesday afternoon.

"We need to build a new version of leadership that is actually powered by the people, where we fight for freedom. The freedom to create, to start new businesses, the freedom to start a nonprofit and feel like you don't have to go through eons and eons of red tape," added Harper, who has founded two nonprofit foundations.

"How come we can bail out banks quite easily, but we can't fund small businesses in the community?"

Alexis Brooks, 40, of Detroit, is the owner of a nonprofit for children and adults with autism, and said she's looking forward to seeing the change Harper may bring to the community.

"He's definitely with the people and showing that he's going to do something different for those who need a voice for representation," Brooks said.

Clayton, the Washtenaw County sheriff, said he endorsed Harper after having an hours-long conversation with him about what type of senator Michigan needs.

"For him to be the most effective leader, the best senator for us, he must engage all of us and learn from us. Then go back to D.C. and do what too many people aren't doing ― representing us," Clayton said.

Harper signaled other focuses of his campaign would be pushing for more funding for public schools, paying teachers fair wages, reducing student loan debt and access to affordable healthcare.

He quoted from his book, "The Wealth Cure," saying: "You can't be free if the cost of being you is too high."

The Harper campaign planned two other rallies on Tuesday in Grand Rapids and Pontiac.

