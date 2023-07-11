Whitmer signs bills to outlaw child marriage, remove cohabitation ban

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Tuesday to ban child marriage and remove from state law an unenforced provision that made it a misdemeanor for an unmarried man and woman to live together.

The child marriage measures deleted a provision of law that allowed individuals who are 16 or 17 years old to enter into a marriage contract as long as they had the written consent of one of their parents. Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, one of the primary sponsors of the bills, said the changes would protect young people and send "a clear message that child abuse in any form is unacceptable in our state.”

“I am proud that today child marriage has been outlawed in our state," Anthony said. "Since first introducing a bill to end child marriage in 2018, I have heard countless stories, particularly from our young girls, of abuse they have endured in marriages they could not by themselves legally consent to.

"For years, efforts to end child marriage were shelved by those in power, and for years our children suffered."

Whitmer, a Democrat, announced her approval of eight bills in a statement Tuesday afternoon, including a proposal to remove another provision of the Michigan Penal Code that prevented individuals from being convicted of criminal sexual conduct solely because their legal spouse was mentally incapacitated.

"Keeping Michiganders — especially young women — safe and healthy is a top priority, and these bills will take long overdue steps to protect individuals from abuse,” Whitmer said “As a county prosecutor, I went after those who used their power to prey on young people, and as governor, I am proud to sign legislation to sign these protections into law."

The eight bills passed the Democrat-controlled Legislature with heavy support in recent weeks.

A 2016 analysis by the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency found only Michigan and Mississippi still had policies that prohibited cohabitation by unmarried couples and described the standard in Michigan as "essentially unenforced."

The cohabitation bill passed the Michigan Senate in a 29-9 vote with a majority of Democrats and half of the GOP caucus in support. It passed the House 82-26.

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, spoke against the removal of the cohabitation penalty in April, saying he favored laws that promote "good morals."

On Tuesday, Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, said the new law would "bring Michigan into the current century by repealing the outdated cohabitation prohibition."

Michigan, which had about 5,000 children married between 2000 and 2021, was one of about 42 states where child marriage was legal, according to data from Equality Now, a New York-based women's rights organization.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.