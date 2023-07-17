Giffords backs Slotkin in U.S. Senate race as gun violence becomes focal point

Detroit ― Former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, the survivor of an assassination attempt, endorsed U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin's campaign for Michigan's open Senate seat on Monday, highlighting how gun violence could be a major issue in next year's election.

"The fight to stop gun violence can change lives. We are at a crossroads, we can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families and our future," Giffords said at a Slotkin campaign event held at Franklin Wright Settlements, the oldest human services organization in the country based in Detroit.

Giffords has become a leading advocate for gun control laws since she survived a mass shooting in January 2011 at a meeting with constituents in a supermarket parking lot in suburban Tucson, Ariz. During Giffords' "Congress on Your Corner" event, a man drew a semi-automatic pistol with a 33-round magazine and shot her in the head. His gunfire struck 18 other people attending Giffords' event, killing six people.

Giffords suffered a severe brain injury and resigned from Congress in January 2012. Since then, she has become a national gun safety advocate, most recently lobbying for gun control measures Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law in April.

On Monday, Giffords formally endorsed Slotkin, citing Slotkin's intent to push gun legislation through the Senate if elected to succeed retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

"She is an incredible leader who ran in and won a Republican-leaning district — not once, but three times. Elissa has been a steadfast advocate for families and children in Michigan and across the country," Giffords said.

Slotkin’s declared opponents in the Democratic primary in August 2024 include actor Hill Harper, Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns of Ann Arbor.

More:Harper kicks off Senate campaign with Detroit rally

Slotkin, D-Lansing, introduced legislation in March aimed at curbing gun violence in response to two mass shootings in her district: the Oxford High School shooting in December 2021 and the Michigan State University shooting in February.

One bill would bar the transfer of a gun for three years to someone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor if they used, carried or possessed a gun during the crime. Another bill would require a one-week waiting period before a buyer can receive a gun.

The bill requiring a weeklong waiting period is titled the Pause for Gun Safety Act and is informed in part by a Harvard Business School study that found states with waiting periods, regardless of the length of time, had 17% fewer murders and 10% fewer suicides on average, according to Slotkin's office. A violation of the proposed policy would carry a $250,000 fine and a prison sentence of up to five years.

A third bill, reintroduced with Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, would appropriate $250 million for gun violence prevention research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the next five years.

MSU's shooting left three students dead and five injured and at Oxford, four students were killed and seven people injured.

Slotkin previously worked with weapons training before being sent on three tours alongside the military in Iraq where she carried a Glock and a semi-automatic M4.

”We should care about gun violence no matter where it happens,” Slotkin said. “But as someone who's had a career in national security, I was trained to look objectively at the threats to Americans, and then work to counter those threats. And right now, the greatest threat to the children of the United States is gun violence.”

Slotkin said when she was growing up, car accidents were the top killer of children and the government implemented more safety measures, such as the mandatory seat belt law. Today, gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children and Slotkin called it ”an American disease" that doesn't get acknowledged in the Senate.

“I have attended more funerals for Michiganders than I ever did for soldiers who lost their lives and combat,” Slotkin said. ”You either acknowledge that the No. 1 killer of children is guns or you don't. You either care about working on the No. 1 killer of children or you don't. And while many of my colleagues hide under a rock unwilling to do anything that threatens their own reelection, it is the responsibility of every elected official to do something and history will not smile upon those who ignored this responsibility.”

More:How often do unsecured guns kill kids? Michigan report has one answer

More:'Listen to us': Victims of Detroit gun violence cope with fallout

Slotkin said while she represents a mid-Michigan congressional district that cares deeply about Second Amendment rights, "these diseases of despair cannot be ignored," referencing mental health problems.

"In 2021, 1,500 Michiganders were killed by a gun and nearly double that were wounded. That's 3,000 families that will never look at the world in the same way," Slotkin said. "Our country is going through something right now. We can feel it. We know it. We are experiencing a decade of political instability in America. While we can disagree on lots of topics, we should be able to agree at a basic human level to protect children."

Monique Marks, president and CEO of Franklin Wright Settlements, said Detroit is hit harder by gun violence than other communities.

"When we bought this facility, I had a young man named Manny Mack who had eight generations from the neighborhood. He was recently gunned down and every day, I think about how I had him carry the check to buy this place," Marks said. "That sticks with me every time I hear another story. I'm here for the kids, my community, and I'm hoping together, we all win."

Advocates with the groups Ceasefire Detroit, One Detroit, Moms Demand Action and Lansing-based Mikey23 Foundation attended the event at Franklin Wright Settlements' office in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

"It's not normal for a parent to bury their child," said Michael McKissic, father of Michael McKissic II who was 23 when he was fatally shot in Lansing in 2015. "We started Mikey23 Foundation almost the same week he died to keep his legacy alive. Gun violence has no boundaries... Today, we help people find purpose through skilled trades. Instead of picking up a gun, pick up a hammer and help your community. We will not stop."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Staff Writer Melissa Burke contributed.