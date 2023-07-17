5 House Democrats, 1 Republican targeted by recall attempts

Lansing — Recall petitions have been submitted against five House Democrats for votes they took on gun regulations and hate crime legislation, while a sixth petition was filed against a first-term House Republican.

Democratic state Reps. Jennifer Conlin of Ann Arbor, Betsy Coffia of Traverse City, Sharon MacDonell of Troy, Reggie Miller of Van Buren Township and Jaime Churches of Wyandotte are subject to the filed recall language, that could be considered as soon as the Aug. 1 Board of State Canvassers meeting.

One House Republican so far, Rep. Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan, also had recall paperwork filed against him, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office. No further information was available on the recall petition filed against Cavitt.

Four of the five Democratic lawmakers being recalled received notices last week from Benson's office informing them of the recall. MacDonell has not yet been notified by Benson's office but has received a copy of the petition filed against her.

Coffia and MacDonell face efforts to recall them for their votes in favor of extreme risk orders, or court orders allowing police to confiscate firearms temporarily from individuals deemed to be a risk to themselves or others. Conlin, Churches and Miller face recalls for their votes in favor of an expansion of the state's ethnic intimidation act to include hate crimes.

Both pieces of legislation were ones whose passage was driven by Democrats' "commitment to put the people of Michigan first," House Speaker Joe Tate said in a statement Monday. The Detroit Democrat said the caucus will "fully support and defend those targeted."

"Michigan’s recall law is an important option available to citizens when it is necessary to hold elected officials accountable for wrongdoing," Tate said in a statement. "The law is not a tool to overturn the will of the majority of voters."

House Democrats hold a slim 56-54 majority in the lower chamber that has already caused challenges to the passage of certain legislation when a member is out sick or against a bill being proposed.

In addition to those facing recall, two other House Democrats — Reps. Kevin Coleman of Westland and Lori Stone of Warren — will compete in primary elections next month to become mayor of their respective cities.

Those who filed the recall petitions face an uphill battle under laws rewritten in 2012 that make it more difficult to recall a sitting lawmaker.

Recall petitions against an individual serving up to two years cannot be filed within that individual's first or last six months in office, which is likely why a rash of recall petitions are being filed in July.

The Board of State Canvassers will begin reviewing the petitions Aug. 1 to determine whether the conduct alleged in the recall language is clear and factual and occurred while the lawmakers was in office.

If or when the recall language is approved, organizers would have to collect resident signatures equal to 25% of the votes cast in the district in the last gubernatorial election within a 60-day window to get the recall question on the ballot.

Both Coffia and Churches won their districts in November by a little more than a percentage point.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com