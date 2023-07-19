Alcohol sales at Michigan college stadiums now legal with Whitmer bill-signing

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday that would allow for the sale of alcohol in college stadiums and arenas.

Whitmer described the law as a way to "curb binge drinking at college sporting events" by cutting down on excessive alcohol consumption while tailgating.

She noted that Michigan State University and University of Michigan are two of three Big Ten schools that still ban the sale of alcohol at sporting events.

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience," Whitmer said in a statement.

The law would broadly allow universities to seek permits for alcohol sales for up to 100 days each year of "intercollegiate athletic scheduled events," including at football, basketball, hockey, baseball and soccer venues.

The statute also would allow alcohol sales for five days of the year at other events.

With the law now signed, University of Nebraska is the only Big Ten conference university that prohibits the sale of alcohol at matches.

Sen. Sean McCann, the Kalamazoo Democrat who sponsored the bill, said the law brings the rights of regular attendees on par with those in stadium suites where alcohol is allowed.

"This levels the playing field and will allow all patrons 21 and over at intercollegiate sporting events the ability to enjoy the event with the beverage of their choice," McCann said.

Rep. Graham Filler, the St. Johns Republican who sponsored a House version of the bill, argued Ohio State University police reported a 65% drop in alcohol-related incidents at sports venues when the university started selling alcohol at games in 2016.

"...the ability for college sports stadiums to sell alcohol is not just about creating a more enjoyable experience for fans, it’s also about fostering a responsible and safe environment," Filler said in a statement.

Whitmer also signed a bill Tuesday making permanent a "liquor-to-go" system set up during the pandemic. The law allows restaurants to continue serving alcoholic drinks to go.

"Three years in, it’s proven to be a popular new way for customers to support their favorite restaurants, and has resulted in zero reported violations or safety issues," said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, the Detroit Democrat who sponsored the bill.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com