Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan's licensing, state police directors are leaving

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that two high ranking members of her administration will be retiring in the coming weeks, including Orlene Hawks, who's led the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for four years.

In addition to Hawks, Whitmer revealed that Col. Joe Gasper, who's served as director of the Michigan State Police since the beginning of the Democratic governor's administration, will depart in September. He's worked in the agency for 25 years.

Likewise, Hawks has served in state government for 25 years. The governor's office said Hawks, who is 49 years old, is retiring effective July 30. In a message to department employees, Hawks said she wanted "to have an even greater impact in the life of my family."

"I have given the best of myself to public service, but now it is time for me to give the best of myself to those who mean the most to me," Hawks added in her email to department employees.

The sprawling Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is in charge of regulating and permitting a wide array of businesses in Michigan. The department features the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, which oversees alcohol sales, and the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, which has been in charge of the legalization of marijuana.

The appointment of Hawks to lead the department was controversial from its announcement in December 2018 because her husband, Mike Hawks, is an owner of one of Lansing's largest lobbying firms, Governmental Consultant Services Inc.

The firm, also known as GCSI, has a variety of clients interested in state licensing decisions, including marijuana businesses.

Whitmer's administration has defended Orlene Hawks over the years. And Orlene Hawks previously signed a "non-participation" document saying she had no financial interest in GCSI. The 2019 document also said Hawks would refrain from participating in decisions relating to GCSI or "any business entity that employs GCSI as its lobbyist agent."

GCSI's clients include the City of Detroit, the University of Michigan, Planned Parenthood and marijuana business Cannarbor.

"I am so proud to have led this department of more than 1,600 employees who never missed a beat and continually demonstrate their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating opportunities for everyone in this state," Orlene Hawks said in a statement Friday. "I want to thank Gov. Whitmer for supporting me and the entire LARA team who tirelessly works to deliver positive results for Michigan.

Whitmer announced that Marlon Brown will serve as the acting director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. He is currently the department's chief administrative officer.

The governor thanked Orlene Hawks on Friday "for her leadership in supporting businesses and entrepreneurs across the state."

Whitmer also thanked Gasper, 49, of Grand Rapids, saying he had made Michigan a safer place.

The state will conduct a search to select the next Michigan State Police director, according to the governor's office.

"I am thankful and grateful to Gov. Whitmer for entrusting me with this role," Gasper said. “Leading the men and women of the Michigan State Police as we work to build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure has been the honor of my 25-year policing career."

On Friday, Whitmer also announced Jessica Weare, her deputy legal counsel, will become the acting lottery commissioner and Justine Johnson will become chief mobility officer for the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

The current lottery commissioner, Brian Neill, was previously selected by Whitmer to become a judge in the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids.

Johnson most recently served on the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission, where she advised the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on the operations and development of the county’s five airports, according to the governor's office.

Johnson succeeds Kathryn Snorrason, who was the state's interim chief mobility officer.

